Joy for Irish pair, as Burton shock Middlesbrough to reach League Cup semi-finals

BURTON ALBION SECURED a memorable 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals tonight.

The League One outfit went into the match as underdogs against the Championship side, but on-loan Southampton youngster Jake Hesketh’s goal after 48 minutes was enough for his side to pull off an unlikely win.

Ireland international Stephen Quinn completed 90 minutes for Nigel Clough’s men, while Limerick-born defender Damien McCrory was on the bench.

Darren Randolph, meanwhile, was part of the losing Boro team.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: