Busy day for Martin O'Neill, as ex-Ireland boss steps up recruitment at Forest

IT’S BEEN A busy Deadline Day for former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill.

The Derry native, who oversaw his first win at the weekend, was named the new Nottingham Forest manager earlier this month, and one of his immediate tasks was to recruit players who could potentially help boost the club’s promotion hopes.

Just a couple of days after joining, O’Neill brought in 31-year-old defender Yohan Benalouane on an 18-month deal from former club Leicester.

And today, O’Neill has added to his squad, recruiting 27-year-old Monaco midfielder Pele on loan until the end of the season.

And the Guinea-Bissau international may not be the only player moving to the City Ground outfit today.

According to Sky Sports, Forest — who are currently four points off the play-off spots in ninth — are interested in signing defender Alexander Milosevic, who is available on a free transfer after departing Swedish side AIK Fotboll last month.

🗣 "I have a good feeling, to come here to help Nottingham Forest to go up."



Pele speaks after signing on loan at #NFFC for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/R1145qtC6v — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2019

The Nottingham Post reports the club have missed out on 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, who has decided to go to Championship rivals Aston Villa instead.

Ado Den Haag defender Wilfried Kanon and another centre-back, Leo Lacroix — currently on loan at St Etienne from Hamburg — are also reported targets ahead of the window’s closure.

One individual Forest are hoping to keep hold of, meanwhile, is midfielder Ben Osborn.

The club insist the player is “not for sale,” despite interest from Stoke City.

