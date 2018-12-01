This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Buveur D'Air sends out Champion Hurdle warning with sensational win over Samcro

Nicky Henderson’s champion ran out an eight-length winner at Newcastle.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 2:32 PM
12 minutes ago 152 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4370675
Barry Geraghty and Buveur D'Air (file photo).
Image: Julian Herbert
Barry Geraghty and Buveur D'Air (file photo).
Barry Geraghty and Buveur D'Air (file photo).
Image: Julian Herbert

BUVEUR D’AIR WAS widely cut to odds-on favourite to join the Champion Hurdle hat-trick club after a sensational victory in the Fighting Fifth.

Saturday’s feature at Newcastle pitted the reigning champion two-miler against the main pretender to his throne, Irish raider Samcro, in one of the heavyweight clashes of the winter.

And in his first run of the season, Nicky Henderson’s star cruised to his 11th straight win and a seventh Grade One victory.

Samcro was in fact sent off the 6/5 favourite following a late flurry of market support, and made all of the running in the early exchanges.

But it was Buveur D’Air that proved himself to be a cut above a classy field, looming up on the bridle in the hands of Barry Geraghty before easing clear after the last to an ominous eight-length victory.

Samcro followed home in second while Vision Des Flos was a further 13 lengths back in third.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    MUNSTER
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Munster locked and loaded as they bid to extend winning run in Cork
    'I'm playing alright, but I want to go out and put my stamp on games'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie