Buveur D'Air sends out Champion Hurdle warning with sensational win over Samcro

BUVEUR D’AIR WAS widely cut to odds-on favourite to join the Champion Hurdle hat-trick club after a sensational victory in the Fighting Fifth.

Saturday’s feature at Newcastle pitted the reigning champion two-miler against the main pretender to his throne, Irish raider Samcro, in one of the heavyweight clashes of the winter.

And in his first run of the season, Nicky Henderson’s star cruised to his 11th straight win and a seventh Grade One victory.

Samcro was in fact sent off the 6/5 favourite following a late flurry of market support, and made all of the running in the early exchanges.

But it was Buveur D’Air that proved himself to be a cut above a classy field, looming up on the bridle in the hands of Barry Geraghty before easing clear after the last to an ominous eight-length victory.

Samcro followed home in second while Vision Des Flos was a further 13 lengths back in third.

Pure class from a true champion - Buveur D’Air and @BarryJGeraghty win the Grade 1 @BetVictor Fighting Fifth Hurdle again! @NewcastleRaces pic.twitter.com/5k3EV0lph7 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 1, 2018

