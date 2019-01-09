This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid

The Blues appear certain to lose Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the Bundesliga champions having tabled a fourth bid for the player.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 11:33 AM
Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, looks set to be prized away from Stamford Bridge.
Image: Julian Finney
Image: Julian Finney

BAYERN MUNICH SPORTING director Hasan Salihamidzic says Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is a player they “absolutely want to sign”.

Hudson-Odoi, who has started the Blues’ last two games, is a top January target for the Bundesliga side, with a fourth bid of £35m having been made on Tuesday.

Bayern have also offered the 18-year-old the No.10 shirt at the club – a squad number that will be available when Arjen Robben moves on in the summer.

And Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club are keen on signing the winger, telling reporters at Bayern’s winter training camp in Doha:

He’s a very interesting player that we absolutely want to sign. He has qualities that suit our game. He’s a strong dribbler, fast, and carries a goal threat.

Bayern are on the look-out for wingers with Robben confirming he will leave at the end of the season and Salihamidzic admitting on Wednesday “it’s probably going to be Franck [Ribery's] last year”.

Hudson-Odoi would certainly fill one of those voids and, if he does move, would continue the trend of young English players thriving in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson, former England U17 team-mates of Hudson-Odoi, have made a huge impression this season at Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim respectively.

Speaking after Tuesday’s first-leg defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insisted Hudson-Odoi had not been distracted by the speculation.

The Italian said: “Odoi in the last week has been very normal. I have seen him every day in training, he has been really very normal.

“He is improving, in the last match he played very well and also today I think a very good match.

“He played like a player of 25 or 26 years, I think – very good match of application, very good in the defensive phase, very, very good.

“He was completely normal in this period. I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t read anything.”

Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest

The42 Team

