This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 501 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4465129
Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for the Blues earlier this month.
Image: Adam Davy
Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for the Blues earlier this month.
Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for the Blues earlier this month.
Image: Adam Davy

Maurizio Sarri has been assured by Chelsea that Callum Hudson-Odoi will not leave the club in January.

The winger has been widely linked with a lucrative move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, although Chelsea have reportedly turned down a transfer request from the player.

Head coach Sarri is now confident the Blues will keep Hudson-Odoi this month and potentially heading into next season, with the former Napoli boss pleased with the development of the teenager in recent weeks.

“As you know, I don’t have the power to sign a new contract [for him],” Sarri told a news conference on Tuesday. “On the pitch, I am very happy with him.

The club have told me that, in this transfer window, he will remain with us for sure – and very probably in the next, too. I am really very happy with this.

“He is improving. I think he will be the future of our club and English football.”

Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League game but scored against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Sarri added: “I am not frustrated [with the speculation] because, on the pitch, he is doing very well.

I am not happy with the situation but every big team has the same problem. It is not easy to keep these young players. He is one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe.

“The club have told me he is out of the market and probably will be in July.”

Asked if Hudson-Odoi is happy with that decision, Sarri replied: “I don’t know, but on the pitch he is superb.”

Speculation surrounding Hudson-Odoi escalated after he reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but Sarri is still not willing to make promises to the player.

“I cannot do anything. I do not have the power to make him [sign a contract],” the Blues boss said. “It is impossible to promise him he will play every match. It depends on the situation.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie