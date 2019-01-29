Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for the Blues earlier this month.

Maurizio Sarri has been assured by Chelsea that Callum Hudson-Odoi will not leave the club in January.

The winger has been widely linked with a lucrative move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, although Chelsea have reportedly turned down a transfer request from the player.

Head coach Sarri is now confident the Blues will keep Hudson-Odoi this month and potentially heading into next season, with the former Napoli boss pleased with the development of the teenager in recent weeks.

“As you know, I don’t have the power to sign a new contract [for him],” Sarri told a news conference on Tuesday. “On the pitch, I am very happy with him.

The club have told me that, in this transfer window, he will remain with us for sure – and very probably in the next, too. I am really very happy with this.

“He is improving. I think he will be the future of our club and English football.”

Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League game but scored against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Sarri added: “I am not frustrated [with the speculation] because, on the pitch, he is doing very well.

I am not happy with the situation but every big team has the same problem. It is not easy to keep these young players. He is one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe.

“The club have told me he is out of the market and probably will be in July.”

Asked if Hudson-Odoi is happy with that decision, Sarri replied: “I don’t know, but on the pitch he is superb.”

Speculation surrounding Hudson-Odoi escalated after he reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but Sarri is still not willing to make promises to the player.

“I cannot do anything. I do not have the power to make him [sign a contract],” the Blues boss said. “It is impossible to promise him he will play every match. It depends on the situation.”

