This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wantaway Hudson-Odoi on target as Chelsea cruise past Sheffield Wednesday

Willian scored twice as Gonzalo Higuain made his debut.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,090 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4462453
Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his first -and possibly last - Chelsea goal.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his first -and possibly last - Chelsea goal.
Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his first -and possibly last - Chelsea goal.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth

CHELSEA SECURED COMFORTABLE progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Gonzalo Higuain’s debut.

Maurizio Sarri named the striker, who signed on loan from Juventus in midweek, in his starting XI but the new arrival had minimal impact as the holders saw off their Championship opponents at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Argentina international passed up the opportunity to make it a goalscoring bow, refusing Willian’s offer of taking the 26th-minute penalty that the Brazilian subsequently tucked away for his 50th Chelsea goal.

In the build-up to the game, Callum Hudson-Odoi had reportedly handed in a transfer request amid interest from Bayern Munich but Sarri’s selection was vindicated as the winger netted a fine second shortly after the hour.

Higuain was replaced by Olivier Giroud in the 82nd minute and the substitute swiftly had a hand in the third, laying the ball off for Willian to stroke home from the edge of the box and complete a convincing victory, three days on from the shoot-out win over Tottenham that earned Chelsea a place in the EFL Cup final.

It was Higuain who had the first sight of goal, firing wide on the turn following a cute pass from Mateo Kovacic, before VAR correctly overturned Andre Marriner’s initial decision to award Wednesday a spot-kick when replays showed Ethan Ampadu won the ball ahead of Joey Pelupessy.

To make matters worse for the Owls, they soon conceded a penalty as ex-Chelsea midfielder Sam Hutchinson trod on Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian converted from 12 yards, sending Keiren Westwood the wrong way.

Wednesday came close to an equaliser early in the second period when Adam Reach’s mis-hit cross clipped the outside of the post but it was a rare moment of optimism for the visitors as Higuain headed a half-chance wide from Ampadu’s delivery.

The second did soon arrive, however, as Andreas Christensen lofted a ball over the top for Hudson-Odoi, who showed superb control before cutting inside left-back Morgan Fox with a classy backheel and firing beyond Westwood.

It is not hard to see why Bayern are so keen to bring the teenager to the Bundesliga. He was lively all game and his marvellous touch, flick and finish was comfortably the highlight of an otherwise low-key affair, although Ireland’s Kieren Westwood will feel he should have thwarted the shot. 

He could do nothing, however, about Willian’s precise finish as the Brazilian curled into the bottom-right corner after exchanging passes with Giroud.

Chelsea’s last FA Cup defeat came in the 2017 final and with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham already eliminated at this early stage, the Blues will fancy their chances of retaining the trophy.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie