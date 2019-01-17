This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland winger O'Dowda commits future to Bristol amid Leeds interest

The 23-year-old was reportedly on Leeds’ radar but has agreed a new deal with the Ashton Gate club.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 5:57 PM
14 minutes ago 378 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4446085
O'Dowda has been in excellent form for Bristol.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
O'Dowda has been in excellent form for Bristol.
O'Dowda has been in excellent form for Bristol.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CALLUM O’Dowda has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new deal with Bristol City, the terms of which will see him remain under contract at Ashton Gate until June 2020. 

It was recently reported the 23-year-old was the subject of interest from Leeds United, but Bristol have moved quickly to secure his services for the next year-and-a-half.

O’Dowda, capped 15 times by Ireland, has been in good form for Bristol this term, scoring two goals in his last eight matches for the club.

The left-sided midfielder has been with Bristol since the start of the 2016/17 season after joining from Oxford United, with whom he spent three years.

Having represented Ireland at U21 level, O’Dowda made his full international debut against Belarus in May 2016 and featured three times for the Boys in Green during the recent Uefa Nations League campaign. 

O’Dowda was one of three players to extend their terms with Bristol — who sit seventh in the Championship — on Thursday, alongside Bailey Wright and Matty Taylor.

“To have three important players extend their stays here is brilliant news for the club,” head coach Lee Johnson said.

“They are quality players and fantastic individuals who bring a lot to the pitch and dressing room. I’m looking forward to what the rest of the campaign brings and I know Bailey, Callum and Matty will play a big part in that.” 

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

COMMENTS (1)

