Callum O'Dowda on target with deft finish as Bristol City book FA Cup passage

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CALLUM O’Dowda was on target as Bristol City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at home to Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

The 23-year-old slammed home a powerful, close-range finish to draw the Championship side level after Mark Beevers broke the deadlock for Bolton with just six minutes on the clock.

Niclas Eliasson brought Bristol ahead after half an hour, with the Robins holding on to make sure of their place in the last sixteen, where they were also joined by Manchester United on Friday.

😱 | @BristolCity hit straight back through @CallumODowda!



What a game this is! pic.twitter.com/4KA1zLASdT — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 25, 2019

