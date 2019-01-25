This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Callum O'Dowda on target with deft finish as Bristol City book FA Cup passage

The Ireland international scored Bristol’s equaliser on Friday as they booked their place in the fifth round.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,057 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4460793
O'Dowda celebrates his goal with Niclas Eliasson.
Image: EMPICS Sport
O'Dowda celebrates his goal with Niclas Eliasson.
O'Dowda celebrates his goal with Niclas Eliasson.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CALLUM O’Dowda was on target as Bristol City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at home to Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

The 23-year-old slammed home a powerful, close-range finish to draw the Championship side level after Mark Beevers broke the deadlock for Bolton with just six minutes on the clock.

Niclas Eliasson brought Bristol ahead after half an hour, with the Robins holding on to make sure of their place in the last sixteen, where they were also joined by Manchester United on Friday. 

 

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Soundcloud subscription code

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    MUNSTER
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash
    Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action
    Munster set for timely back row boost as O'Donoghue nears injury return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    'The most difficult moment of my sporting life' - Nantes coach, fans in tears over Sala's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie