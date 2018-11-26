This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another Irish blow for Preston as 3-month lay-off is confirmed for Callum Robinson

The Republic of Ireland international damaged his hamstring while on club duty on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 26 Nov 2018, 10:19 AM
59 minutes ago 1,117 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359834
Preston North End's Callum Robinson.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images
Preston North End's Callum Robinson.
Preston North End's Callum Robinson.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

PRESTON NORTH END will be without the services of in-form attacker Callum Robinson for the next three months.

The Championship club have confirmed that Robinson suffered a torn hamstring during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland international has been in superb form for his club this season, scoring for the ninth time in his last 13 appearances before being injured in the game at Deepdale.

“Callum is going to be out for a minimum of three months, and we will get an opinion on that this week as to whether he will need surgery,” Preston manager Alex Neil told a news conference this morning.

“It’s really bad news for everyone connected with the club because he has been our talisman this year. It’s the first real injury of his career and naturally he’s gutted, and we are all gutted for him.

“He is having the season of his life so it’s hugely disappointing for everyone at the club. The other lads will be disappointed too, they are all good mates.”

The English-born forward, who qualifies to play for Ireland via his grandmother from Monaghan, made his senior international debut against Wales in September.

Robinson has gone on to win six caps, with the 23-year-old’s emergence proving to be one of the few positive aspects of Ireland’s inaugural Uefa Nations League campaign.

Ireland: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland - International Friendly Callum Robinson with Ireland and Preston team-mate Sean Maguire. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He’s the second Irish player at Preston to be sidelined until 2019 due to a hamstring injury. Sean Maguire was forced to hobble off in the recent friendly against Northern Ireland.

After the win against Blackburn, Alex Neil suggested that Robinson’s commitments to his country may have been responsible for his injury problems. His statement echoed comments he made earlier in the week regarding Maguire’s setback.

“The international break has caused us a real issue,” the Preston boss told reporters. “Callum has done so much over the break when the rest of the team are resting and that causes an issue.”

With the Euro 2020 qualifiers scheduled to kick off on 21 March, new Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be hoping that the recovery process runs smoothly for both Robinson and Maguire.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    USA
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie