'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'

Callum Robinson played just over an hour in Ireland's 0-0 draw with the North.

CALLUM ROBINSON ADMITS it was difficult to find any positives following Thursday night’s scoreless draw against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The Preston North End striker started last night’s game but couldn’t find the net during his 66 minutes on the pitch, extending Ireland’s run without a goal to three games and winless streak to five games.

Martin O’Neill’s side’s last competitive came last October during Ireland’s World Cup qualifier victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“We were disappointed that we didn’t get the win,” Robinson said after last night’s game.

The only positive is that we got a clean sheet, but we thought we could have maybe created a little bit more and probably been a little bit more positive and got on the ball a little bit more ourselves.

“But we’re quite disappointed.”

Callum Robinson tracks Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte during last night's friendly in the Aviva Stadium. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland have found it difficult to create chances since the beginning of the Nations League campaign, something which has drawn criticism from those both inside and outside the panel.

“We think about that in the dressing room and we’re aware of that, and that goes into the disappointment in the group.

The fans deserve us to give them a little bit more going forward, but the positive we take is that it’s another clean sheet and we go on from there.”

Robinson has netted nine times this season for Preston but has been unable to carry his club form to the international scene. Ireland now travel to Denmark in the hopes of a first victory in the Nations League and their first competitive win of 2018.

“Obviously it’s hard as a striker, but you’ve still got to work hard for the team and put in a shift in to help the boys off the ball, and then hope that chances come.

“Obviously tonight, not a lot of chances came my way personally, but I still worked hard for the team.

“We have got to go [to Aarhus] positive. We know that we have got to get a win no matter what, so we will go there and take the positives from here, a clean sheet, and hopefully we can build on that and be a little bit more creative up top.”

Ireland's Shane Duffy scored in last year's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark, but couldn't find the target last night. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ireland’s last trip to Denmark produced a scoreless draw, giving Ireland the edge in their play-off second leg at home in Dublin. The result at the Aviva Stadium, it turned out, sparked a rapid decline in results over the past 12 months.

The 23-year-old acknowledged the supporters have suffered over the past year.

“The fans come out and come to watch and be entertained – that’s why they come.

Obviously they feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us, which is fair enough, but we have got to stick together as a group and hopefully come out a better side after a few more trips here.

“[The reaction] was upsetting, but we have to look at ourselves as well. As I said, we need to be maybe a little bit more brave and create more to get the fans to come to the games.

That’s fair enough, it’s their choice not to come.

“Hopefully in the future, we can get this stadium packed out if we can start being a little bit more positive and believing in ourselves first of all.”

