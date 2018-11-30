This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cameroon stripped of hosting next year's Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa and Morocco are two frontline contenders to step in as hosts.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,159 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4370074
Cameroon won the 2017 edition of the tournament.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Cameroon won the 2017 edition of the tournament.
Cameroon won the 2017 edition of the tournament.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

CAMEROON HAVE BEEN stripped of hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to delays in preparing for the continental showpiece, organisers the Confederation of African Football announced.

“Today we took the decision to withdraw the 2019 CAN from Cameroon,” CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told a press conference in Accra.

He was speaking after a 10-hour CAF executive meeting held behind closed doors in the Ghanaian capital.

Ahmad said “a task force” would be set up to launch an appeal for offers “to determine a new organising country between now and the end of the year”.

South Africa and Morocco are two frontline contenders to step in as hosts on place of the Cameroon, who won the last edition in 2017 in Gabon.

Morocco, who lost out to a United States/Mexico/Canada bid for the 2026 World Cup, have regularly been reported as possible replacements.

It had been set to stage the 2015 Cup of Nations before being stripped of its hosting rights in a row over the Ebola outbreak.

South Africa is the only African country to stage a World Cup, in 2010, and last staged the Cup of Nations in 2013.

“I know that there are countries which are interested, rest assured, candidate countries will come forward,” said Ahmad.

Alarm bells were sounded over the 2019 event at a September executive committee meeting in Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh when CAF noted “a significant delay in the realisation of the infrastructures” necessary for holding the Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Cameroon is experiencing a tense security situation with persistent attacks by Boko Haram jihadists in the north and a conflict between the army and separatists in the two English-speaking regions.

The 2019 event is scheduled for 15 June 15 — 13 July, a change from its traditional January-February slot.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie