Sunday 4 November, 2018
7 for Cork, 5 for Kilkenny as All-Ireland champions lead the way at 2018 All-Stars

Galway, Tipperary and Waterford players made up the team selection.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 9:45 AM
Cork were crowned All-Ireland champions in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BACK-TO-BACK All-Ireland senior champions Cork lead the way with a total of seven players on the 2018 Camogie All-Stars team.

The Rebels made it two in-a-row in Croke Park in September as they beat Kilkenny at the death on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-13.

The two sides also contested the Division 1 Littlewoods Camogie League final earlier this year with the Cats coming out on top and securing three in-a-row on that front.

Kilkenny were honoured with five All-Stars themselves last night, while All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway and Tipperary received one award each, and one more from Waterford completed the 2018 selection.

On the list of 45 nominees, Kilkenny came up trumps with 14 while Cork were next in line with 12. But the reigning All-Ireland champions dominated the final selection.

Gemma O’Connor and Hannah Looney celebrates Gemma O'Connor and Hannah Looney were both honoured. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gemma O’Connor collected a record 11th All-Star, this one coming in midfield, while goalkeeper and this year’s captain Aoife Murray pocketed number eight.

Pamela Mackey, and first-time winners Hannah Looney and Chloe Sigerson, were named in defence while Orla Cotter and Katrina Mackey were the Cork forwards selected.

For Kilkenny, Grace Walsh picked up her first All-Star accolade at corner back while six-time winner Anne Dalton took the number six jersey. Meighan Farrell was recognised in midfield while attacking duo Katie Power and Denise Gaule also got the nod.

Kathleen Woods and Deirdre Ashe with the 2018 Camogie All-Stars team The 2018 All-Stars team. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway captain Sarah Dervan, named at full-back, picked up her fourth award while Tipperary’s Cáit Devane — the championship’s top scorer — and Waterford’s Beth Carton both claimed their first in the full-forward line.

The elite were presented with their awards at the Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars banquet last night in the CityWest Hotel.

2018 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Aoife Murray (Cork) – 8th Time Winner

Right Corner Back: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner
Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) – 5th Time Winner
Left Corner Back: Pamela Mackey (Cork) – 4th Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 6th Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2016)

Midfield: Gemma O’Connor (Cork) – 11th Time Winner
Midfield: Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny) – 3rd Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Orla Cotter (Cork) – 6th Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Katie Power (Kilkenny) – 4th Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Corner Forward: Katrina Mackey (Cork) – 5th Time Winner
Full Forward: Cáit Devane (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner
Left Corner Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)

