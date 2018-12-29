Quiz: How well do you know your camogie from 2018?

Cork retained their senior All-Ireland crown in September. Who scored the stoppage-time free to settle the tie? ©INPHO/James Crombie Ashling Thompson ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Orla Cotter

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Katrina Mackey ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Julia White

Ann Downey is staying on for a fourth season in charge of the Kilkenny seniors in 2019. Can you name the club she comes from? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson James Stephens Young Irelands

Ballyhale Shamrocks Lisdowney

Five-time All-Ireland winner David Herity stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior camogie team this year. Who has been named to replace him next year? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Jackie Tyrrell ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Ben O'Connor

©INPHO/Tom Beary Frank Browne ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Michael Ryan

Cork dual star Briege Corkery returned to the senior camogie panel in 2018. Before which championship game did she rejoin the panel? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan All-Ireland semi-final All-Ireland final

Munster final All-Ireland quarter-final

Who picked up the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award for 2018? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Anne Dalton ©INPHO/James Crombie Chloe Sigerson

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Libby Coppinger ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Anna Farrell

Galway came narrowly close to booking a spot in the All-Ireland senior final this year. Who scored the team's only goal in their semi-final defeat to Kilkenny? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Carrie Dolan ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Sarah Dervan

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Heather Cooney ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Rebecca Hennelly

Why was Cork boss Paudie Murray bleeding after the final whistle in the All-Ireland final? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson He was accidentally struck with a water bottle He ran into a camera

He tripped over one of the advertising boards He clashed heads with one of the Cork selectors while they were celebrating the result

Tipperary qualified for their first senior All-Ireland semi-final in 10 years in 2018. Who did they defeat to reach that stage of the championship? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Dublin Wexford

Waterford Clare

Kilkenny secured their third consecutive Division 1 camogie title in April, but who captained them to glory? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Meighan Farrell ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Shelly Farrell

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Miriam Walshe ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Denise Gaule