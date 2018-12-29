This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know your camogie from 2018?

How closely were you paying attention to the camogie season in 2018?

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 575 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4362308

Cork retained their senior All-Ireland crown in September. Who scored the stoppage-time free to settle the tie?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Ashling Thompson
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Orla Cotter

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Katrina Mackey
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Julia White
Ann Downey is staying on for a fourth season in charge of the Kilkenny seniors in 2019. Can you name the club she comes from?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
James Stephens
Young Irelands

Ballyhale Shamrocks
Lisdowney
Five-time All-Ireland winner David Herity stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior camogie team this year. Who has been named to replace him next year?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Jackie Tyrrell
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Ben O'Connor

©INPHO/Tom Beary
Frank Browne
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Michael Ryan
Cork dual star Briege Corkery returned to the senior camogie panel in 2018. Before which championship game did she rejoin the panel?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
All-Ireland semi-final
All-Ireland final

Munster final
All-Ireland quarter-final
Who picked up the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award for 2018?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Anne Dalton
©INPHO/James Crombie
Chloe Sigerson

©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Libby Coppinger
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Anna Farrell
Galway came narrowly close to booking a spot in the All-Ireland senior final this year. Who scored the team's only goal in their semi-final defeat to Kilkenny?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Carrie Dolan
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Sarah Dervan

©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Heather Cooney
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Rebecca Hennelly
Why was Cork boss Paudie Murray bleeding after the final whistle in the All-Ireland final?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
He was accidentally struck with a water bottle
He ran into a camera

He tripped over one of the advertising boards
He clashed heads with one of the Cork selectors while they were celebrating the result
Tipperary qualified for their first senior All-Ireland semi-final in 10 years in 2018. Who did they defeat to reach that stage of the championship?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Dublin
Wexford

Waterford
Clare
Kilkenny secured their third consecutive Division 1 camogie title in April, but who captained them to glory?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Meighan Farrell
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Shelly Farrell

©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Miriam Walshe
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Denise Gaule
And finally, who won the 2018 All-Ireland intermediate title in Croke Park?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Down
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Tipperary
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Galway
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention to all the camogie action this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention this year you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions about the camogie season just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like camogie?
Share your result:

