De La Hoya eyeing Canelo-Golovkin trilogy fight for May

Canelo's promoter says he wants the Mexican to face Golovkin for a third time in early summer.

GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS CEO Oscar De La Hoya says he has given the order to the company’s president, Eric Gomez, to begin negotiations with Gennady Golovkin’s team with a view to making a Canelo Alvarez-Golovkin trilogy fight.

Canelo, who easily disposed of Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding to win a minor super-middleweight title last time out, is scheduled to return to the ring on 4 May at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena — the venue for his first two bouts with Kazakh icon Golovkin.

Golovkin hasn’t fought since dropping a controversial majority decision to the Mexican last September in what was his first career defeat.

The pair initially met in September 2017, with Golovkin bossing proceedings and deserving the nod only to be held to a draw on the judges’ scorecards, two of whose scorecards were widely derided by most observers.

Both fighters became TV network free agents after their rematch last year when HBO decided to bring to an end its live boxing coverage after over four decades in the sport.

Canelo subsequently signed an 11-fight, $365m deal with streaming service DAZN — the biggest athlete contract in the history of sport provided he completes his end of it — while Golovkin is currently understood to be weighing up several offers, including one from DAZN.

