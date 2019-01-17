This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alvarez and Jacobs to meet in anticipated middleweight unification bout

The pair will enter the ring on 4 May.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 10:28 PM
Alvarez: 'I have no doubt that I will be victorious.'
Image: Chris Farina
Image: Chris Farina

CANELO ALVAREZ AND Daniel Jacobs will go head-to-head in a hotly anticipated middleweight unification bout later this year, after the latter signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing USA.

The pair will meet for the IBF-WBA-WBC middleweight belts on 4 May, with the venue for the fight to be confirmed in due course. It will be streamed live on DAZN.

Canelo became a three-division world champion by knocking out Rocky Fielding in three rounds to capture the WBA Super Middleweight world title in December, and now he will return to the middleweight for this fight. 

“I’m happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo,” he said.

“I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion. And what better way to watch it than on as tremendous a platform as DAZN.” 

31-year-old American Jacobs added: “This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring.

“I have always believed I can beat Canelo, and I will get my chance to play it out. It’s been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It’s going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division.”

The42 Team

