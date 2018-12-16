This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No fairytale of New York for Fielding as Canelo destroys him in three rounds

Saul Alvarez dropped Rocky Fielding in every round en route to victory.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 5:20 AM
1 hour ago 960 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4398265
The Mexican stopped Fielding in three rounds, dropping him four times.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Mexican stopped Fielding in three rounds, dropping him four times.
The Mexican stopped Fielding in three rounds, dropping him four times.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ made light work of Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding on his both fighters’ Madison Square Garden debut, dropping the larger man in every round en route to a TKO3.

Making his first appearance as part of a $350m deal with new streaming service DAZN, the Mexican superstar relieved Fielding of his secondary world title in front of an ecstatic pro-Mexican crowd in New York.

Canelo didn’t rule out remaining at super-middleweight in his search for the biggest fights moving forward, and sent a message to the top dogs in two divisions as he outgunned the larger man with consummate ease.

It was almost curtains in the opener: Canelo lifted Fielding with a right uppercut before delivering a bullet-like left hook under the Englishman’s elbow. The pain registered on Fielding’s face before it did his legs, which seconds later gave way to his huge frame.

‘Rocky from Stocky’ beat the count but took a minute’s worth of physical abuse for his troubles, another sharp left to the body almost putting him down once more.

After more punishment for two minutes and 40 seconds of the second, Fielding was down again — another left hook to his right-hand side sucking the wind from his sails.

He survived the round and retreated slowly to his stool, where he took a rollicking from trainer Jamie Moore for sticking in the pocket for too long.

Canelo again poured it on in the third, and when Fielding did attempt to respond he was usually beaten back into his shell.

With Fielding backed to the ropes, the middleweight champion dropped him again — this time with a thudding right hook to the head.

The Liverpudlian once more rose to his feet, but there was an inevitability about the left hook to the body which felled him almost immediately upon the resumption.

That was one too many for referee Ricky Gonzalez, who waved off the contest with Fielding still grounded.

Tevin Farmer also successfully defended his title on the MSG card with a points win, as did Ireland’s Katie Taylor who dazzled in inflicting a first defeat on former amateur rival Eva Wahlstrom.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    Ronaldo capitalises on Zaza woe to nick Turin derby for below-par Juve
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie