This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery and Stander back as fully-loaded Munster welcome Castres

Johann van Graan is very close to having his first-choice XV for the back-to-back meetings with the French champions.

By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Dec 2018, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,916 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4381483
Carbery under pressure from Chris Farrell in training this week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carbery under pressure from Chris Farrell in training this week.
Carbery under pressure from Chris Farrell in training this week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Gran has added CJ Stander and Joey Carbery to his starting line-up for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool 2 encounter with Castres at Thomond Park [kick-off 1pm, BT Sport].

Carbery returns after international duty and partners Conor Murray at half-back for the first time in Munster colours.

Stander replaces Arno Botha at number eight to form a potent back row combination with Peter O’Mahony and Chris Cloete.

The two returning internationals are the only changes to the starting XV that roared to a 44-14 win over Edinburgh last Friday as Andrew Conway (knee) and Mike Haley (HIA) have come through the training week unscathed. An illness kept Stephen Archer out of training this week, however.

Alby Mathewson has shaken off his injury to take a place among the replacements, joining JJ Hanrahan and Sam Arnold as back-line cover.

Nine days on from his first start since a serious ACL injury in February, Chris Farrell will reform his midfield partnership with Rory Scannell, while the presence of Tadhg Beirne also brings a dynamic look to the tight five.

Munster will be glad to have such abrasive power in their ranks as Castres have this season shown a greater will to succeed in Europe this season.

With a narrow defeat in Gloucester and a 14-man win over Exeter behind them, injury to their captain Rodrigo Capo Ortega is one of five changes made to their starting team after a disappointing home loss to Agen last weekend.

Out-half Benjamin Urdapilleta, centre Thomas Combezou and fullback Scott Spedding will form part of a formidable challenge for Munster at lunchtime on Sunday.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Fineen Wycherly
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sam Arnold

Castres

15. Scott Spedding
14. Armand Batlle
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Ludovic Radosavljevic

1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Daniel Kotze
4. Loic Jacquet
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Mathieu Babillot (captain)
7. Kevin Gimeno
8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin
17. Paea Fa’anunu
18. Marc Clerc
19. Christophe Samson
20. Yannick Caballero
21. Julien Caminati
22. Martin Laveau
23. Rory Kockott

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

 


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Rose: Playing at Wembley isn’t nice anymore, it’s not an honour
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho reveals why Fred has fallen down the Man United pecking order
    Mourinho reveals why Fred has fallen down the Man United pecking order
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie