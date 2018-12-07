Carbery and Stander back as fully-loaded Munster welcome Castres

Carbery under pressure from Chris Farrell in training this week.

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Gran has added CJ Stander and Joey Carbery to his starting line-up for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool 2 encounter with Castres at Thomond Park [kick-off 1pm, BT Sport].

Carbery returns after international duty and partners Conor Murray at half-back for the first time in Munster colours.

Stander replaces Arno Botha at number eight to form a potent back row combination with Peter O’Mahony and Chris Cloete.

The two returning internationals are the only changes to the starting XV that roared to a 44-14 win over Edinburgh last Friday as Andrew Conway (knee) and Mike Haley (HIA) have come through the training week unscathed. An illness kept Stephen Archer out of training this week, however.

Alby Mathewson has shaken off his injury to take a place among the replacements, joining JJ Hanrahan and Sam Arnold as back-line cover.

Nine days on from his first start since a serious ACL injury in February, Chris Farrell will reform his midfield partnership with Rory Scannell, while the presence of Tadhg Beirne also brings a dynamic look to the tight five.

Munster will be glad to have such abrasive power in their ranks as Castres have this season shown a greater will to succeed in Europe this season.

With a narrow defeat in Gloucester and a 14-man win over Exeter behind them, injury to their captain Rodrigo Capo Ortega is one of five changes made to their starting team after a disappointing home loss to Agen last weekend.

Out-half Benjamin Urdapilleta, centre Thomas Combezou and fullback Scott Spedding will form part of a formidable challenge for Munster at lunchtime on Sunday.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Fineen Wycherly

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Sam Arnold

Castres

15. Scott Spedding

14. Armand Batlle

13. Thomas Combezou

12. Florian Vialelle

11. Taylor Paris

10. Benjamin Urdapilleta

9. Ludovic Radosavljevic

1. Antoine Tichit

2. Jody Jenneker

3. Daniel Kotze

4. Loic Jacquet

5. Thibault Lassalle

6. Mathieu Babillot (captain)

7. Kevin Gimeno

8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin

17. Paea Fa’anunu

18. Marc Clerc

19. Christophe Samson

20. Yannick Caballero

21. Julien Caminati

22. Martin Laveau

23. Rory Kockott

