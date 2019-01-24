This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing

The Premier League club’s chief executive says there is a ‘sombre’ atmosphere since Emiliano Sala’s plane went missing on Monday.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 2:04 PM
24 minutes ago 933 Views 2 Comments
Cardiff CEO Ken Choo (right) with Emiliano Sala.
Image: Twitter/Cardiff City FC
Cardiff CEO Ken Choo (right) with Emiliano Sala.
Image: Twitter/Cardiff City FC

CARDIFF CITY MUST abide by the 31 January transfer deadline as they attempt to bolster a “pretty sombre” dressing room.

The Welsh club are still coming to terms with the disappearance of the plane carrying Argentine striker Emiliano Sala on Monday.

Sala, who became Cardiff’s record signing last week after agreeing to join from Ligue 1 side Nantes, was confirmed by French authorities as one of two people aboard a Piper Malibu that vanished en route to the Welsh capital.

The search for the aircraft carried into a third day on Thursday but hopes of a positive outcome continue to recede.

Football matters have, understandably, been a secondary consideration but Cardiff CEO Ken Choo admitted the club are trying to bring in new players before the window closes in a week’s time.

He told talkSPORT: “From the club’s perspective we are managing this situation but we have another department that has to continue with looking at transfers.

“I am multi-tasking three or four jobs at once, it’s really difficult physically and mentally to cope in a situation like this when we have to segregate our minds to look for Emiliano, to help the family – and the club is trying its best to provide the most care for the family and give them the information that is factual.

“We are trying to co-ordinate with the authorities and yet we are still running a business which continues, we still have to meet the [transfer] deadline.

“We have spoken with the Premier League on how tough it is for us to cope given there are eight days to go and we have been watching Emiliano Sala for months and we got it over the line finally.

We have eight days to go and we don’t really know how to cope in this scenario, we have to meet the deadline, the bottom line from the Premier League is that you have to meet the deadline like everyone else.”

Cardiff are 18th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Newcastle United.

Choo added: “I went to see the first team yesterday to ensure the manager is fine, the coaching team is fine, the back-office staff are fine and the players are fine.

“I spoke to the captain [Sean Morrison] and some of the leaders, the rest of the players. They are trying to cope with the situation, the dressing room is pretty sombre, they are all pretty shocked.

“As chief executive I have to pull them together and try to get through this and we have a game to play next week [at Arsenal on Tuesday].

“Everyone knows it’s difficult, the players are aware of all the facts but we have to pull up our socks and get on with it.”

