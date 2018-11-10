This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 10 November, 2018
Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton

Dale Stephens was sent off for Brighton as Cardiff snatched a late victory on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 2:51 PM
Sol Bamba celebrates with team-mates after scoring a late winner on Saturday.
Image: Simon Galloway
Image: Simon Galloway

CARDIFF CLIMBED OUT of the Premier League relegation zone as Sol Bamba’s last-gasp goal clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton on Saturday.

Neil Warnock’s side marked their manager’s 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when headed home from Solly March’s free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff’s 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

Cardiff City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Anthony Knockaert and Joe Ralls battle for the ball at the Cardiff City Stadium. Source: Simon Galloway

Cardiff pressed for a winner which finally arrived when Bamba slotted home in the last minute.

Aron Gunnarsson’s throw-in caused chaos in the Brighton penalty area and Bamba’s acrobatic volley rattled the post.

Paterson hit the crossbar with his follow-up before Ivory Coast defender Bamba slammed home the rebound to seal Cardiff’s first win in three games.

