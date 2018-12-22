Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes his first game as interim Man United boss against his old side Cardiff City.
Liveblog
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between Cardiff City and Manchester United.
What an occasion this promises to be, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first game as interim Man Untied manager, coming up against all teams of his former side Cardiff City.
Jose Mourinho’s departure was in some ways a shock and in others not a big surprise at all. His side suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in over two decades and currently occupy sixth spot in the table.
Solskjaer, a United legend through and through, has a big job on his hands if he is to successfully secure a top four finish and Champions League football for next season, and it all gets underway here tonight.
Kick-off is coming up at 5.30pm!
