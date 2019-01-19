Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing

CARDIFF CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of Nantes’ Argentine striker Emiliano Sala in a club-record deal.

Sala, 28, has come to prominence this season thanks to his fantastic scoring record in France’s Ligue 1.

He has smashed 12 goals in just 16 starts for his club in 2018-19, a mark that puts him fifth in the league’s list of top scorers.

And now he will try his luck in the Premier League after Cardiff swooped in a deal believed to be worth roughly£15 million (€17m).

“Cardiff City Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Emiliano Sala from FC Nantes, for an undisclosed club record fee, subject to international clearance,” the club announced on their official website.

“The 28-year old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Cardiff City Stadium, that will take us up to summer 2022.”

Sala told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can’t wait to start training, meet my new team-mates and get down to work.

“For me it feels special [to be the club’s record signing]. I have come here wanting to work and to help my team-mates and the club. I can’t wait to get to work straight away and do everything I can.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: