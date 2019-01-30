This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardiff players reluctant to fly after Sala disappearance

The club returned to action for the first time since the player’s disappearance on Tuesday in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,473 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4468857
Sol Bamba: "We have all been affected by it, the lads, the city, the whole club."
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sol Bamba:
Sol Bamba: "We have all been affected by it, the lads, the city, the whole club."
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF a plane carrying striker Emiliano Sala has left some Cardiff players afraid to fly, according to club captain Sol Bamba.

Sala never got the chance to play for the Bluebirds as the aircraft carrying the Argentine and pilot David Ibbotson lost contact when on its way to the Welsh capital on January 21 just two days after completing a club record £15 million (€17 million) move from Nantes.

Cardiff returned to action for the first time since Sala’s disappearance on Tuesday in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

“It is a very unusual situation, a big tragedy,” the Ivorian defender told BBC Sport Wales.

“We have all been affected by it, the lads, the city, the whole club.

“We have had some help. We travel by plane and some of the lads have been thinking, ‘I don’t want to go on it anymore.’ It was that deep.”

Sala had travelled to Cardiff to complete the deal before returning to Nantes to collect his belongings and say goodbye to former teammates.

It was on his journey back to Wales that disaster struck over the Channel Islands and Bamba has felt the impact profoundly having played a part in encouraging Sala to join the club.

“I knew Emiliano personally as I have a connection to him through my agent,” Bamba added.

“He came to the club to visit the stadium and training ground and had been talking to the lads to say hello.

“So he was definitely a part of us and we feel like we are missing him.

I spoke to him in the lead-up to him signing, he asked me about the club, about the dressing room, is he going to fit into the team, what the gaffer is like.

“He asked about the city and obviously I only said good things. He was looking forward to it.”

Guernsey police suspended the official search for the plane on Thursday, but a privately-funded search has continued.

Top players were among the more than 4,500 contributors to a crowdfunding page which has raised over €360,000 to look for Ibbotson and Sala.

© – AFP, 2019   

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City teenager completes €11 million move to Schalke
    Manchester City teenager completes €11 million move to Schalke
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie