This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

Leicester have confirmed that they will travel to the Welsh capital to fulfil Saturday’s fixture.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,895 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4313835
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

LEICETER HAVE CONFIRMED their Premier League clash at Cardiff will go ahead on Saturday following the tragic death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester’s King Power Stadium following Saturday’s match against West Ham.

With mourners flocking to the stadium and the crash site cordoned off as investigators picked through the wreckage, Leicester had already postponed Tuesday’s scheduled home League Cup tie against Southampton.

But the club announced on Tuesday that they will make the trip to south Wales to face Cardiff this weekend.

A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium and players will wear black armbands in Vichai’s honour.

Leicester helicopter crash A Leicester fan pays his respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the club's stadium Source: Mike Egerton

“Leicester City’s Premier League fixture at Cardiff City this Saturday will go ahead as scheduled, as the club continues its tributes to its late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha,” a statement read.

“An announcement on the rearrangement of the club’s League Cup fourth round tie against Southampton, postponed earlier this week, will be made in due course.”

The death of the charismatic Vichai has stunned the football world, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Vichai’s heavy investment after buying Leicester in 2010 transformed the unglamourous club into shock Premier League champions as 5,000-1 outsiders in 2016.

The 60-year-old was widely admired in Leicester for his charitable donations to the local community.

That warmth was reflected in the outpouring of grief following the news of Vichai’s death.

Vichai’s son Aiyawatt and widow Aimon walked through a sea of tributes from fans outside the stadium on Monday, including flowers, football scarves and Buddhist statues.

Vichai’s son is chief executive of his father’s duty-free empire King Power and also vice-chairman of Leicester.

Aiyawatt was joined by the Leicester team, including striker Jamie Vardy, centre-back Harry Maguire and keeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the group pausing in reflection in front of the flowers.

Leicester have also opened a book of condolence in memory of Vichai in a marquee at the stadium.

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's trip to Cardiff on Saturday to go ahead as planned after helicopter crash
    Leicester's trip to Cardiff on Saturday to go ahead as planned after helicopter crash
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai
    'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    Mahrez strikes early as City beat Spurs to return to the top
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie