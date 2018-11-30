This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues

Matt Doherty’s first-half goal was cancelled out at the Cardiff City Stadium.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:07 PM
55 minutes ago 1,589 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4370299
Hoilett celebrates his late winner.
Hoilett celebrates his late winner.
Hoilett celebrates his late winner.

WOLVES WERE UNABLE to prevent their winless run extending to six Premier League matches as they lost 2-1 at Cardiff City thanks to Junior Hoilett’s stunning late strike.

Nuno Espirito Santo has come under pressure of late because of Wolves’ poor run and they put in another disappointing showing in Wales on Friday, as Cardiff clawed their way out of the bottom three.

Wolves were second best for most of the first half, but went into the break ahead thanks to Matt Doherty’s second Premier League goal.

Cardiff stepped things up after the interval and deservedly levelled in the 65th minute through Aron Gunnarsson, and Hoilett netted a glorious winner 13 minutes from the end to consign Wolves to a fifth defeat in six games.

Wolves were guilty of a laborious start, but they took the lead with their first purposeful attack – Doherty slamming home from close range on his 200th league appearance for Wolves after Neil Etheridge parried Raul Jimenez’s header at a corner.

Cardiff continued to look the brighter of the two teams thereafter, but it took them until the 37th minute to really threaten Wolves, as Harry Arter’s sweetly struck half volley crashed back off the top of the left-hand post.

The hosts eventually got themselves a justified equaliser with 25 minutes left – Gunnarsson producing a spectacular finish from close range after Sean Morrison headed an Arter delivery into the danger zone.

Hoilett completed the turnaround late on, his gorgeous curling effort from the edge of the penalty area going in off the crossbar.  

Wolves piled the pressure on towards the end, but Cardiff held out and there was to be no repeat of last season’s full-time spat between Nuno and counterpart Neil Warnock, as the pair shook hands after the final whistle.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Man United extend De Gea deal until 2020 as talks on long-term contract continue
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie