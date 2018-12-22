Warrington's relentless onslaught inflicts defeat on Frampton in Manchester

JOSH WARRINGTON RETAINED his IBF world featherweight boxing title with a unanimous points victory over Carl Frampton in a thrilling contest at the Manchester Arena tonight.

Englishman Warrington unleashed a relentless early onslaught on Frampton, and got the verdict by 116-113 on one judge’s card and by 116-112 on the two others after 12 epic rounds.

Belfast’s Frampton showed amazing grit and courage to withstand Warrington’s first-round flurry, but the 28-year-old emerged as the worthy winner to extend his unbeaten record to 28 fights.

Frampton narrowly avoided being dropped in the first round and rebounded strongly in the subsequent stanzas, but was unable to undo the damage as Warrington’s work-rate and shot selection was too much to handle.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Frampton said: “He won the fight fair and square. I came here, had trained hard and was sharp but the better man won and I hope he goes on to unify the division.

“It was just not my night, I was fit and strong but Josh was fitter and stronger. I was hurt a number of times. When people say Josh cannot punch, I don’t know what they are talking about. I didn’t estimate but he was even better than I thought – he can punch hard.”

When asked about his future, the 31-year-old added: “I will have to sit down with my team. I’ve got a young family at home and I’ve been in this game a long time. I have to sit down with my team and figure out the next move.”

