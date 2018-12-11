This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kenny's reign as Dublin hurling boss up and running with Carlow win

The Dubs emerged as comfortable winners in tonight’s Walsh Cup tie played in dreadful conditions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,881 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4389564
Jack Kavanagh and Dublin's Donal Burke compete for possession.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jack Kavanagh and Dublin's Donal Burke compete for possession.
Jack Kavanagh and Dublin's Donal Burke compete for possession.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin 2-21

Carlow 1-16

NEW DUBLIN HURLING manager Mattie Kenny watched his side open their 2019 season with a comfortable Walsh Cup victory over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park this evening.

Kenny, who guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles, took over from Pat Gilroy last month and goals from Eamon Dillon and Fintan McGibb ensured his tenure got off to a winning start.

The Walsh Cup tie was played in dreadful conditions, with heavy rain falling throughout, but both sides produced an entertaining affair, before Dublin pulled clear in the closing stages. 

Carlow took an early lead through Marty Kavanagh and the sides exchanged blows thereafter, with Dublin taking a 1-8 to 0-9 lead into the break after Dillon finished at the second attempt on 15 minutes. 

Chris Crummy and Jack Murphy Conditions were awful at Netwatch Cullen Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The hosts responded in kind after the break through a Ted Joyce goal, but Kenny’s side produced a strong finish as McGibb’s goal put them in the driving seat, before John Hetherton, Donal Burke, Sean Moran and McGibb all pointed late on. 

Dublin will face Offaly in round two on Sunday 16 December, while Carlow travel to Laois.  

