Kenny's reign as Dublin hurling boss up and running with Carlow win

Dublin 2-21

Carlow 1-16

NEW DUBLIN HURLING manager Mattie Kenny watched his side open their 2019 season with a comfortable Walsh Cup victory over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park this evening.

Kenny, who guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles, took over from Pat Gilroy last month and goals from Eamon Dillon and Fintan McGibb ensured his tenure got off to a winning start.

The Walsh Cup tie was played in dreadful conditions, with heavy rain falling throughout, but both sides produced an entertaining affair, before Dublin pulled clear in the closing stages.

Carlow took an early lead through Marty Kavanagh and the sides exchanged blows thereafter, with Dublin taking a 1-8 to 0-9 lead into the break after Dillon finished at the second attempt on 15 minutes.

Conditions were awful at Netwatch Cullen Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The hosts responded in kind after the break through a Ted Joyce goal, but Kenny’s side produced a strong finish as McGibb’s goal put them in the driving seat, before John Hetherton, Donal Burke, Sean Moran and McGibb all pointed late on.

Dublin will face Offaly in round two on Sunday 16 December, while Carlow travel to Laois.

