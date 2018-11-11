Carlow and Longford champions set up novel Leinster club semi-final clash

A MEETING OF the Carlow and Longford champions will take place at the Leinster senior club semi-final stage in a fortnight, handing both counties a novel chance to have a representative in this year’s provincial decider.

Carlow’s Éire Óg claimed a seven-point victory, 2-9 to 0-8, in Drogheda this afternoon against Louth winners Newtown Blues while Longford’s Mullinalaghta St Columba’s also enjoyed a successful away trip as they overcame Offaly’s Rhode by 1-6 to 0-7 in Tullamore.

The results sets up a semi-final clash between the clubs on 25 November for the right to face Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes or Laois outfit Portlaoise in the decider on 9 December.

No Carlow side has contested the final since O’Hanrahan’s triumphed in 2000 with Éire Óg having enjoyed a golden run as they collected five titles between 1992 and 1998.

Mullinalaghta will be bidding to become the first Longford club to reach a Leinster senior football final. Coached by newly-appointed Cavan boss Mickey Graham and having recently completed a three-in-a-row in Longford, this was a notable scalp they claimed today as seasoned campaigners Rhode had reached two of the last four deciders in Leinster.

The decisive score came in the 38th minute when Mullinalaghta’s Jason Matthews scored the only goal of the game. The teams had been level at 0-3 apiece at the break but that goal pushed the winners into a significant position. Rhode cut the gap to the minimum on a couple of occasions but John Keegan and Donal McElligott hit vital points to enable them to triumph.

Goals were also crucial at the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda as Éire Óg’s ability to raise two green flags in the first half proved important. Murtough Ware and Brendan Kavanagh both netted in quick succession in the opening period to help Éire Óg go in front 2-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

They protected that position in a low-scoring second-half to run out seven-point victors by the final whistle. The result marks a first win in eight years for a Carlow club at this level.

Leinster Club SFC quarter-final results

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 1-6 Rhode 0-7

Éire Óg 2-9 Newtown Blues 0-8

