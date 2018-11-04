This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

History makers! A first Connacht club title arrives for Leitrim with success at junior hurling level

Carrick hurling club defeated Galway’s Ballygar yesterday.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321940

A PIECE OF GAA history was created yesterday afternoon when a provincial title was claimed by a Leitrim club for the first time.

Carrick hurling club were crowned Connacht junior champions after a 2-11 to 2-9 success over Galway’s Ballygar.

It marked a first victory for a Leitrim club at Connacht championship level after 10 previous final losses. In football Leitrim outfits have lost six senior finals, two intermediate deciders and one junior final, while there was also previously a reversal in a final at junior hurling level.

Carrick trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time and were five points in arrears, 1-8 to 0-6, by the 43rd minute. But a couple of goals in quick succession helped them go in front by a point with seven minutes remaining and despite conceding a late goal in injury-time, they clung on for a five-point success.

The victory propels Carrick into the All-Ireland series where they will face a semi-final clash in January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads sheâs playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    Tottenham survive late Wolves comeback to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth
    Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie