History makers! A first Connacht club title arrives for Leitrim with success at junior hurling level

A PIECE OF GAA history was created yesterday afternoon when a provincial title was claimed by a Leitrim club for the first time.
Carrick hurling club were crowned Connacht junior champions after a 2-11 to 2-9 success over Galway’s Ballygar.
It marked a first victory for a Leitrim club at Connacht championship level after 10 previous final losses. In football Leitrim outfits have lost six senior finals, two intermediate deciders and one junior final, while there was also previously a reversal in a final at junior hurling level.
Carrick trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time and were five points in arrears, 1-8 to 0-6, by the 43rd minute. But a couple of goals in quick succession helped them go in front by a point with seven minutes remaining and despite conceding a late goal in injury-time, they clung on for a five-point success.
The victory propels Carrick into the All-Ireland series where they will face a semi-final clash in January.
