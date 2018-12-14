This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 December, 2018
Carvajal explains Isco's perceived snub of Real Madrid captain's armband

The Spain international playmaker passed up the chance to skipper the Blancos after seeing Marcelo replaced during a Champions League encounter.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Dec 2018, 6:33 PM
2 hours ago 2,251 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4397281
Isco (file pic).
Isco (file pic).
Isco (file pic).

DANI CARVAJAL CLAIMS Isco was merely honouring a promise when passing up the Real Madrid captaincy against CSKA Moscow, not snubbing a chance to take the armband.

When Marcelo was replaced in the 74th minute of a Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, the role of Blancos skipper came up for grabs.

As the longest-serving Madrid player still left on the field, the honour was expected to be bestowed upon Isco.

He had, however, been jeered by certain sections of a disgruntled fanbase during a shock 3-0 defeat and opted against donning the armband when Marcelo tried to pass it to him.

The Brazilian defender told reporters afterwards: “He told me I had to give it to Carvajal.

I don’t know what the reason for that was.”

Marcelo had been captaining Madrid in the absence of Sergio Ramos.

Isco was next in line, but he happily passed duties on to Carvajal.

The Spanish international claims that decision had already been agreed prior to kick-off, rather than it being a public showing of petulance from a man who had skippered the side against Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

Carvajal told Real Madrid TV: “I feel very proud and honoured to have worn the armband in a competitive match.

“I’d like to thank Isco, because by rights he should have had it, as he signed for the club a few days before me.

He wore it against Melilla, and he said to me then that next time, if the circumstance came about again, he would let me have it. I’m grateful to him for that, because it was a really nice gesture.”

Carvajal added to La Sexta: “He [Marcelo] didn’t know about it, that’s all there was to it.”

Real will be hoping to avoid causing more controversy when they return to action on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.

It remains to be seen whether Isco will play any part in that contest, with the 26-year-old having struggled for game time under Santiago Solari.

His future in the Spanish capital has become a subject of much uncertainty, with the player seemingly unsettled and the Blancos board reluctant to persevere with potentially disruptive influences.

