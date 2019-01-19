This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Casemiro wonder goal helps Madrid defeat Sevilla

Los Blancos began the day 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,805 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4449261
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, celebrates his goal with his teammate Casemiro.
Image: AP/PA Images
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, celebrates his goal with his teammate Casemiro.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, celebrates his goal with his teammate Casemiro.
Image: AP/PA Images

CASEMIRO’S STUNNING long-range strike and a late goal from Luka Modric earned Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday and a much-needed boost to their flailing title challenge in La Liga.

Madrid began the day 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, a gap that will be restored if the Catalans defeat Leganes on Sunday, but this victory should inject a timely shot of confidence.

Casemiro’s brilliant strike in the 78th minute and Modric’s injury-time finish settled a cagey contest of third against fourth but Madrid were dominant in the second half and deserved more than a draw.

It means they jump above Sevilla, whom they were level on points with at kick-off, and register their most impressive result in weeks, following a run of only two wins from five matches.

Sevilla had gone top of La Liga in November when Barcelona were also stuttering but doubts remain about their sturdiness under pressure. In their last 28 visits to the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou, they have now lost 27 and drawn one.

Isco again started on the bench, along with the struggling Marcelo, while Gareth Bale was absent as he continues to recover from a calf strain. 

Vinicius Junior was Madrid’s brightest spark in the first half and could have scored early after Modric robbed Ever Banega in midfield but the teenager’s shot was saved easily by Tomas Vaclik. 

Sevilla grew in confidence though and had the best chance before the interval as one pass sent Wissam Ben Yedder racing clear on the counter-attack. 

Madrid’s defenders sprawled to track the runners but Sergio Escudero arrived late on the left and only had Thibaut Courtois to beat. He drilled into the side-netting. 

Modric finished the half with a bandage around his head after a collision with Franco Vazquez and his team were much improved in the second half. 

Vinicius’ shot was blocked, Modric curled over and Dani Carvajal weaved through. Dani Ceballos’ bending effort even rattled the crossbar, with Vaclik tapping it afterwards in gratitude. 

Isco came on with 14 minutes left and shortly after Madrid finally found the breakthrough. Casemiro picked the ball up 25 yards out, looked out and sent it sizzling towards the left-hand corner. Vaclik dived but a weak right hand could only help it on its way.

Sevilla, pegged back for so long, never looked like switching the momentum and Modric wrapped up the win in injury time.

Daniel Carrico was at fault, caught in possession by the Croatian, who finished like a striker before wheeling away, roaring to the home fans in relief.

© – AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Solskjaer: I'll remember managing United for the rest of my life
    Solskjaer: I'll remember managing United for the rest of my life
    Newcastle secure big win, Southampton's revival continues
    Pogba claims eighth of the season, as Man United make it 7 in a row for Solskajer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie