This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nothing to celebrate but the win as Munster look forward to the Castres cauldron

The French champions did their damnedest to kill the game and left Munster to sort out the mess.

By Sean Farrell Monday 10 Dec 2018, 7:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,073 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4385029
O'Mahony works in a maul during yesterday's hard-fought win.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
O'Mahony works in a maul during yesterday's hard-fought win.
O'Mahony works in a maul during yesterday's hard-fought win.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Thomond Park

SUNDAY AFTERNOON WAS a perfect storm of sorts.

A confluence of factors came together at Thomond Park to make for a dreadful game, difficult to watch and to create in.

All it was missing was an actual storm. That came earlier.

Some might raise an eyebrow at the wet conditions Johann van Graan bemoaned after a 30-5 win with the broadcast footage showing bright sunshine, but there were heavy downpours and swirling, skiting rain right up to the 1pm kick-off.

With a late withdrawal of Joey Carbery and Chris Farrell, they were tough conditions for Conor Murray to continue his comeback and the frustration of the Lions 9 bubbled to the surface during an incredibly scrappy first-half after he saw a second whipped pass bounce off the sure-handed Tadhg Beirne.

“Just try and get a drier ball on the field,” joked Van Graan when asked how he reacted to his chief playmaker’s outward frustration.

“We just needed to shorten the passes and keep our depth and our feet a bit more. I think we did well. Like I said earlier, we’ve got to go through guys not around us in these conditions. I thought we did that well.”

The South African of course denies it, but there must be a sense of frustration that there is no bonus point to take from the home win. But it became clear in that first-half that mining anything out of the contest was going to be difficult, let alone five tournament points.

Match report: Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres

Castres set the tone of the game early when they hacked at a loose Munster pass. They would react the same way to any dropped ball and before half-time was up, the reigning French champions managed to pump the ball away 20 times. In the same time period they passed just 18 times.

This was a quality team, their worth displayed only through vicious breakdown application and defensive line-speed, while their attacking gameplan was based on turning the match into an utter shambles and maybe picking up a score along the way.

A secure line-out to match their powerful scrum and a few less handling errors could have put tries on the board long before Murray took a mutt of a game by the scruff of the neck.

“We know from experience and looking at them over the last couple of months and playing against them a lot over the last few years how effective that kicking game can be and how hard it is to combat it,” said Peter O’Mahony post-match.

I thought our back three were superb today in their area of work, It’s a difficult, difficult game to combat and the big thing is work-rate I think and I thought the forwards worked hard today.

“There was a lot of stuff that we had to do off the ball to get in position to give ourselves the opportunity and I thought we did it quite well at times.”

The beauty of this back-to-back phase of the Heineken Champions Cup is that teams must now do it all over again. Castres were soundly beaten by a 25-point margin, but there were enough angry exchanges and squabbles to ensure a feisty return.

Peter O’Mahony O'Mahony post-match. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Deep in the south of France, Castres are capable of conjuring a new storm for Munster to weather to keep hold of the reins in Pool 2 across the Christmas break.

“If you said at the start of the competition we would be leading at the halfway stage of course we would have taken it,” says Van Graan.

“You have to give credit to your opponents and I think the breakdown battle was a real battle on both sides of the ball and I think that ended up pretty equal.

“Look, you start against at zero because we can’t think about this one two much. We have to play an away game in the middle of France against the France champions so we will be sticking to our process.

“Emotionally and physically we will to reset ourselves and get back for a big one on Saturday.”

A whole new ball game will be a welcome prospect for all involved. Because this one was one to forget.

“You could have a beautiful day in the South of France and it’s a different animal,” says O’Mahony setting his focus on the Saturday return fixture.

“We also do get a warm (reception). We’ve played each other the most of any two teams in the competition and it’s always incredibly intense and heated. You have the cauldron over there that is Castres Rugby and we’ll be under no illusions that we’ll be going into a hostile environment.

“They’re the days that you look forward to, though, you know? It’s the biggest test of all, the French Top14 champions in their backyard, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.

“But we’ll be looking forward to it and we’ll certainly be very conscious of the test that’s coming.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    LEINSTER
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    'The world's his oyster, he can go wherever he wants' - Addison shines for Ulster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie