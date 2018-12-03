This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injury blow for Castres ahead of Munster clash as Rodrigo Capo Ortega doubtful

The French side travel to Thomond Park this weekend.

By John Fallon Monday 3 Dec 2018, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,423 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4372339
Rodrigo Capo Ortega: injured in poor home defeat.
Image: Pierre Stevenin
Rodrigo Capo Ortega: injured in poor home defeat.
Rodrigo Capo Ortega: injured in poor home defeat.
Image: Pierre Stevenin

CASTRES’ INSPIRATIONAL CAPTAIN Rodrigo Capo Ortega is doubtful for their Heineken Champions Cup trip to Thomond Park next Sunday.

The former Uruguayan lock limped off with a leg injury during Castres’ shockingly poor display at home to relegation-threatened Agen, a 16-13 loss which will not set any alarm bells ringing for Johann van Graan as they prepare for their double joust with the French champions.

Castres, who should have lost away to bottom of the table Perpignan the previous week, were always chasing a poor game against Agen and sports director Christophe Urios has called for a response against Munster.

“It’s not good enough, we need to do better, we need to execute the basic skills.

“Agen showed good commitment but that’s the least we can expect in the next few weeks,” said Urios, a Top 14 winner as a hooker with Castres in 1993 and then as their sports director when they lifted the Bouclier de Brennus last season.

He will depart for Bordeaux-Begles at the end of the season — ironically to be replaced by Agen coach Mauricio Reggiardo — but he is keen for progress in Europe and after defeating Exeter Chiefs last time out they have a good chance to progress to the knockout stages for what would be only the second time in 15 attempts.

“We have two games against Munster now to decide a lot but we will need a big improvement,” he added.

