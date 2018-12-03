Injury blow for Castres ahead of Munster clash as Rodrigo Capo Ortega doubtful

CASTRES’ INSPIRATIONAL CAPTAIN Rodrigo Capo Ortega is doubtful for their Heineken Champions Cup trip to Thomond Park next Sunday.

The former Uruguayan lock limped off with a leg injury during Castres’ shockingly poor display at home to relegation-threatened Agen, a 16-13 loss which will not set any alarm bells ringing for Johann van Graan as they prepare for their double joust with the French champions.

Castres, who should have lost away to bottom of the table Perpignan the previous week, were always chasing a poor game against Agen and sports director Christophe Urios has called for a response against Munster.

“It’s not good enough, we need to do better, we need to execute the basic skills.

“Agen showed good commitment but that’s the least we can expect in the next few weeks,” said Urios, a Top 14 winner as a hooker with Castres in 1993 and then as their sports director when they lifted the Bouclier de Brennus last season.

He will depart for Bordeaux-Begles at the end of the season — ironically to be replaced by Agen coach Mauricio Reggiardo — but he is keen for progress in Europe and after defeating Exeter Chiefs last time out they have a good chance to progress to the knockout stages for what would be only the second time in 15 attempts.

“We have two games against Munster now to decide a lot but we will need a big improvement,” he added.

