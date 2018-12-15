LIVE: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

33,553 Views 24 Comments
Share

50 – Castres 10-9 Munster: Castres again pinged as they whip the maul down. Carbery slots the three points from close range.

Kockott, meanwhile, is back on after his yellow at the end of the first half.

48 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Another Munster penalty as Peter O’Mahony is again taken out in the air during a lineout. Carbery once more turns for touch, and drills a really good kick deep inside Castres’ 22. Can they win the lineout this time?

They go to the back, and Stander takes it. Munster mauling it.

47 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Caballero steals the lineout. So frustrating for Munster. It’s been that type of performance so far. Johann van Graan will be tearing his hair out.

46 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Munster on the attack again. Carbery prods a penalty into touch and it’s red ball on the Castres 22.

45 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Dear, oh dear. Carbery’s kick flies well wide. A big let-off for Castres.

44 — Castres 10-6 Munster: Munster demolish Castres in the scrum and win a penalty about 35-40 yards out, in front of the posts. Celebrated like a try by the forwards in red.

40 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Urdapilleta restarts the game. Let’s see if Munster can make the most of their man advantage over the next nine-and-a-bit minutes.

Castres celebrate scoring a try Castres have the only try of the game and they lead by four at the break. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Half-time: Castres 10-6 Munster

40 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Lovely half-break by Conor Murray who offloads to Rory Scannell, and the latter takes Munster to within three of the line!

Kockott is penalised for not rolling away — he gets a yellow card — and Munster go quickly! And they get turned over. Good Lord.

39 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Munster seem to have absolutely no plan once in possession. A couple of times, now, the carrier has been looking around for an option before taking contact. No real cohesion.

Still, they’re back on the Castres 22 now and win a scrum as the ball becomes unplayable.

37 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Huge turnover by five-time French international Mathieu Babillot. Immense strength over the ball.

36 – Castres 10-6 Munster Magical little dummy from Keith Earls who bursts down the left. He tries to chip ahead but the ball deflects off Spedding into touch.

Munster win their own lineout and are now building in the hosts’ 22.

34 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Castres penalised at the scrum again but Carbery misses touch. Dreadful few minutes of rugby, to be frank.

33 – Castres 10-6 Munster: Really stop-start now, a whistle every minute or so. Not much happening in the way of quality from either side. Castres in possession inside Munster’s half until Urdapilleta knocks on a woeful pass from Cockott.

27 – Castres 10-6 Munster: After Cloete is penalised for crossing, Spedding has a pop from all of 60 yards. Just inches short — serious effort.

25 – TRY CASTRES! Castres 10-6 Munster: The TMO awards the try, which is converted.

The hosts lead, but there’s potential for further controversy here. Peter O’Mahony has told Wayne Barnes that Chris Cloete believes he had his eye gouged by Rory Cockott. Barnes has referred it to the citing officer.

23 – Castres 3-6 Munster: Castres go over and celebrate, Munster are claiming a knock-on after CJ Stander wound up emerging with the ball. Let’s have a look. It looked like Beirne possibly held it up, also.

21 – Castres 3-6 Munster: Castres knocking on the door deep in Munster’s 22. Hooker Kévin Firmin was stopped just shy of the line but the French champions are now building again, six or seven metres short.

20 – Castres 3-6 Munster: Up go the flags!

19 – Castres 3-3 Munster: Munster win another penalty as Caballero takes Peter O’Mahony out in the air during a lineout. Carbery, again, points to the sticks, this time from the left-hand side, 30m from goal.

Peter O’Mahony competes for a lineout with Yannick Caballero Peter O'Mahony is challenged at the lineout by Yannick Caballero. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

16 – Castres 3-3 Munster: Carbery pushes this one wide right. Poor kick.

15 – Castres 3-3 Munster: Munster win the penalty on their scrum this time. Carbery points to the posts from the 10-metre line.

14 – Castres 3-3 Munster: What a passage! CJ Stander with the bosh ball blows a man away and breaks 40 yards through midfield. On the next phase, Joey Carbery is absolutely thumped in the tackle and the ball flies into touch. Two massive collisions.

13 – Castres 3-3 Munster: Urdapilleta catches a high kick but is driven into touch by Peter O’Mahony. Munster kick away possession from the resulting lineout, and Castres now under pressure with the ball in their own 22. Massive counter-ruck from Keith Earls of all people, there.

9- Castres 3-3 Munster: Niall Scannell is penalised for ‘charging the man and not the ball’ as Scott Spedding sent one skywards. This time, the Castres 10 finds the target off the tee. Teams are level.

8- Castres 0-3 Munster: Munster’s scrum capitulates on their own put-in and Castres are awarded a penalty. Benjamin Urdapilleta goes for goal but skews it off the tee, wide on the near side.

6 – Castres 0-3 Munster: Huge defensive effort from Munster, and Castres eventually spill the ball forward. They went from side to side across Munster’s 22 and essentially got nowhere. Dropped ball evokes a huge ‘COME ONNNN’ from one of the men in red.

5 – Castres 0-3 Munster: The hosts are building phases on Munster’s 22. Maama Vaipulu just forced an ‘Oh my Lord!’ from Wayne Barnes as the big number eight carried straight into the referee.

2 – Castres 0-3 Munster: Sinks it. Lovely start for the visitors’ 10!

2 – Castres 0-0 Munster: Carbery will have a pop from 45m after Castres were pinged for going off their feet near midfield.

1 – Castres 0-0 Munster: Joey Carbery has gotten us under way at the home of the French champions.

Teams

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Jaco Taute

Joey Carbery arrives Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Castres:

15. Scott Spedding
14. Martin Laveau
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Rory Cockott

1. Paea Faʻanunu
2. Kévin Firmin
3. Marc Clerc
4. Thibault Lassalle
5. Loic Jacquet
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Mathieu Babillot
8. Maama Vaipulu

Replacements:

16. Marc-Antoine Rallier
17. Antoine Tichit
18. Wilfried Hounkpatin
19. Christophe Samson
20. Kévin Gimeno
21. Robert Ebersohn
22. Armans Batlle
23. Ludovic Radosavljevic

Good evening, and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Castres v Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup. Kick-off in France is in less than 15 minutes, and we’ll be taking you through the action for the full 80.

Teams on the way in a tick.

Mathieu Babillot and Peter O’Mahony with referee Wayne Barnes during the coin toss Mathieu Babillot and Peter O’Mahony with referee Wayne Barnes during the coin toss. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen strikes late to hand Spurs victory over stubborn Burnley
    Eriksen strikes late to hand Spurs victory over stubborn Burnley
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    Jesus double sees City return to the top of the table with win over Everton
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies â Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    LIVE: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    LIVE: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    Leinster ready to adapt to whatever Bath and the weather throws at them
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie