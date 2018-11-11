This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG star Cavani's hat-trick adds to Thierry Henry's woes

The Arsenal legend saw his depleted Monaco squad sustain more injury problems in a crushing 4-0 home Ligue 1 loss.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 10:24 PM
17 minutes ago 581 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4334574
PSG striker Edinson Cavani celebrates a hat-trick against Monaco.
PSG striker Edinson Cavani celebrates a hat-trick against Monaco.
PSG striker Edinson Cavani celebrates a hat-trick against Monaco.

EDINSON CAVANI HIT a hat-trick on his return to the Paris Saint-Germain team as the Ligue 1 champions marched on with a 4-0 demolition of Thierry Henry’s injury-hit Monaco.

Cavani missed PSG’s last two Ligue 1 wins due to a thigh injury and he was on the bench for a midweek Champions League draw against his old club Napoli.

But the striker was back in the PSG side at Stade Louis II on Sunday, scoring a trio of close-range finishes as Thomas Tuchel’s men extended their perfect league record to 13 wins.

Neymar added a fourth from the penalty spot and PSG’s lead atop the table already stands at 13 points while Monaco are in the mire, with Henry’s side only off the bottom on goal difference.

An extraordinary opening 11 minutes saw Cavani score twice with both goals initially ruled out for offside, only to then be awarded after VAR was consulted.

Neymar’s cross-shot was turned in at the back post by Cavani for the opener and the Uruguay striker was soon enjoying more delayed celebrations thanks to the video replay system.

Moussa Diaby beat goalkeeper Diego Benaglio to a long Neymar pass, with Cavani on hand to slot into the gaping net.

VAR was needed again before the break when Julian Draxler swapped passes with Christopher Nkunku before beating Benaglio, this time the referral system disallowing the goal for offside.

Cavani grabbed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute, tapping in a Diaby cross to take his tally to eight Ligue 1 goals this season after Adrien Rabiot’s throughball had split the Monaco defence.

Djibril Sidibe then brought down former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe in the box, allowing Neymar to roll home a penalty to add his name to the scoresheet.

Mbappe saw a late fifth ruled out for offside after yet another VAR review but the scoreline already reflected PSG’s total dominance in a complete mismatch.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    Tottenham agree option for season-long Wembley stay as stadium delays continue
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    IRELAND
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    ARGENTINA
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The first half we played a little bit with fear'
    'The first half we played a little bit with fear'
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie