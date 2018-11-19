This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment in Delhi as Smith and O'Rourke knocked out of World Championships

Cavan’s Ceire Smith was beaten on countback after a majority draw against Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki.

By Niall Kelly Monday 19 Nov 2018, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 536 Views No Comments
Namiki, blue, beat Ireland's O'Rourke on countback.
CEIRE SMITH SUFFERED an agonising defeat at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Monday morning.

The Cavan flyweight was beaten on countback after her last-16 bout against Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki finished in a majority draw.

Namiki was deducted a point in the final round for punching behind the head and when it went to the cards, two judges scored the fight 29-27 in Smith’s favour.

But the three others ruled it a 28-28 draw and then ultimately split the tie in Namiki’s favour.

There was disappointment as well for Aoife O’Rourke whose tournament came to an end with defeat against Lauren Price of Wales.

Price, a former European bronze medallist, was the unanimous 5:0 winner on the judges’ cards to progress to the middlweight quarter-finals.

Ireland have two more fighters in last-16 action when Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst take to the ring later on Monday.

