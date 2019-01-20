This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stunning first-round knockout win for Cejudo against Dillashaw to retain flyweight title

Meanwhile former NFL defensive linesman Greg Hardy was disqualified in UFC main card debut

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 10:12 AM
34 minutes ago 1,047 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4449688
Henry Cejudo (right) punches TJ Dillashaw during the first round.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Henry Cejudo (right) punches TJ Dillashaw during the first round.
Henry Cejudo (right) punches TJ Dillashaw during the first round.
Image: Frank Franklin II

HENRY CEJUDO HAS has shocked the world again as he retained his flyweight title with a stunning first-round knockout against T.J. Dillashaw.

Bantamweight champion Dillashaw (17-4) was attempting to become the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold multiple titles simultaneously (Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes), but Cejudo caught him with a shot and finished him off seconds later.

“I busted my butt my whole life and I was able to beat one of the greatest of all time,” Cejudo told ESPN after the fight. “It’s just surreal. It really is.”

Cejudo (13-3) has now beaten two UFC legends back to back as he handed Demetrious Johnson just the third loss of his career to earn the flyweight title just months before.

Meanwhile former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive linesman Greg Hardy’s main card UFC debut did not go as planned after he was disqualified.

Hardy (3-1) was disqualified for an illegal knee to Allen Crowder in the second round of Saturday’s clash in New York.

Crowder was down on the ground on one knee when Hardy – who only made his mixed-martial arts debut seven months – connected at Barclays Center.

Referee Dan Miragliotta awarded Crowder (9-4) the win by disqualification at 2:28 of the second round.

UFC Fight Night 143 main card results

  • Henry Cejudo def. T.J. Dillashaw – TKO (R1 – 0:32)
  • Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy – Hardy DQ (R2 – 2:28)
  • Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros – TKO (R2 – 4:59)
  • Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz – UD (29-28 x 3)
  • Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich – sub (armbar) (R2 – 1:50)
  • Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson – sub (arm triangle) (R1 – 3:21)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Leinster have home quarter-final in their sights on return to Coventry
    Leinster have home quarter-final in their sights on return to Coventry
    Cullen dismisses suggestion salary cap stops English sides competing
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie