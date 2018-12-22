Teenage striker's brace helps Celtic pull clear at the top

Mikey Johnston celebrates after opening the scoring for Celtic in today's win over Dundee.

IT HAS BEEN a week that teenage Celtic striker Mikey Johnston is unlikely to forget.

After scoring his first senior goal against Motherwell in midweek, Johnston was the star of the show in today’s victory over struggling Dundee at Parkhead.

The 19-year-old scored either side of half-time to put Brendan Rodgers’ side in command, before Filip Benkovic capped a 3-0 win that sees the champions go three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

With Odsonne Edouard sidelined due to injury, Johnston seized his opportunity in impressive fashion by curling in a 43rd-minute opener, before heading home his second just five minutes after the restart.

The Scottish U21 international was unfortunate not to finish with a hat-trick, having struck the woodwork earlier in the game.

Benkovic scored Celtic’s third in the 69th minute, tucking home a rebound after Jack Hamilton had saved substitute Ryan Christie’s effort.

Rangers can cut the gap at the top to a point with a win at St Johnstone tomorrow, although Celtic will then also have the benefit of a game in hand.

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts

Celtic 3-0 Dundee

Hamilton Academical 1-1 Kilmarnock

Hibernian 1-1 Livingston

Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren

