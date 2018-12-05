This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic and Rangers slip up as Kilmarnock go top of the Scottish Premiership

Brendan Rodgers’ side paid the price for failing to build on Ryan Christie’s 13th-minute opener.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 11:55 PM
1 hour ago 630 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4378672
Motherwell's Carl McHugh tackles Celtic's Callum McGregor.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Motherwell's Carl McHugh tackles Celtic's Callum McGregor.
Motherwell's Carl McHugh tackles Celtic's Callum McGregor.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC MISSED THE chance to climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership after Motherwell scored a late equaliser as 10-man Rangers slipped to defeat against Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers’ side paid the price for failing to build on Ryan Christie’s 13th-minute opener as their dominance in possession at Fir Park counted for nothing and they were left to rue a first-half penalty miss by Leigh Griffiths.

The champions were heading back to the top of the table three days after Rangers leapfrogged them but Johnson’s 88th-minute strike ensured Kilmarnock travel to Parkhead on Saturday as leaders following Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard admits he is struggling to tackle a discipline problem after striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the Rangers manager’s first home defeat as boss.

Scott McKenna fired Aberdeen ahead early but Rangers were given hope when Sam Cosgrove got himself sent off for the Dons just after the half-hour mark.

But with Rangers struggling, Morelos’ frustrations boiled over as he caught Graeme Shinnie to earn a second yellow midway through the second half.

Rangers have now collected eight reds this term and Gerrard admits his patience is running thin.

The manager – whose side have now surrendered top spot just three days after taking the title-race initiative – said: “I’m concerned.

There’s only so much I can do. I’ve made it very clear they’re not helping themselves.

“They’re making their task a lot more difficult. We miss key players for important games.”

Kilmarnock climbed to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Livingston after Greg Stewart netted a first-half double.

The new leaders have now had just one defeat in their past 11 league games and currently sit one point ahead of Old Firm giants Rangers and Celtic.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Dundee beat Hamilton 4-0 with a Kenny Miller hat-trick, Hibs drew 2-2 with St Mirren  and St Johnstone and Hearts also drew 2-2.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    BOXING
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    Quigley, Burnett and O'Neill to join Irish boxing royalty on TG4 punditry team for Moylette fight
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League
    As it happened: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie