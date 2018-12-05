Celtic and Rangers slip up as Kilmarnock go top of the Scottish Premiership

CELTIC MISSED THE chance to climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership after Motherwell scored a late equaliser as 10-man Rangers slipped to defeat against Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers’ side paid the price for failing to build on Ryan Christie’s 13th-minute opener as their dominance in possession at Fir Park counted for nothing and they were left to rue a first-half penalty miss by Leigh Griffiths.

The champions were heading back to the top of the table three days after Rangers leapfrogged them but Johnson’s 88th-minute strike ensured Kilmarnock travel to Parkhead on Saturday as leaders following Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard admits he is struggling to tackle a discipline problem after striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the Rangers manager’s first home defeat as boss.

Scott McKenna fired Aberdeen ahead early but Rangers were given hope when Sam Cosgrove got himself sent off for the Dons just after the half-hour mark.

But with Rangers struggling, Morelos’ frustrations boiled over as he caught Graeme Shinnie to earn a second yellow midway through the second half.

Rangers have now collected eight reds this term and Gerrard admits his patience is running thin.

The manager – whose side have now surrendered top spot just three days after taking the title-race initiative – said: “I’m concerned.

There’s only so much I can do. I’ve made it very clear they’re not helping themselves.

“They’re making their task a lot more difficult. We miss key players for important games.”

Kilmarnock climbed to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Livingston after Greg Stewart netted a first-half double.

The new leaders have now had just one defeat in their past 11 league games and currently sit one point ahead of Old Firm giants Rangers and Celtic.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Dundee beat Hamilton 4-0 with a Kenny Miller hat-trick, Hibs drew 2-2 with St Mirren and St Johnstone and Hearts also drew 2-2.

