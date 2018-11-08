This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic stun Bundesliga opponents to keep Europa League hopes alive

Odsonne Edouard claimed the winner, as the Scottish side grabbed a big victory over RB Leipzig.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 9:55 PM
Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

OSDONNE EDOUARD PROVIDED a swift riposte to a late setback as Celtic secured a vital 2-1 Europa League win over RB Leipzig.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, for whom defeat would have ended their qualification hopes, had lost back-to-back matches in Group B, including a 2-0 reverse against Leipzig last time out.

And they looked to be heading for a deflating draw when Jean-Kevin Augustin cancelled out Kieran Tierney’s first-half opener with 12 minutes remaining at Celtic Park.

However, Edouard hit back within 65 seconds to move the Scottish Premiership champions level with their visitors on six points with two games remaining. 

Celtic had rebounded from their Leipzig loss by scoring 13 goals in a three-game winning streak, including a 5-0 thrashing of title rivals Hearts, but they made a timid start to this clash.

The hosts were forced onto the back foot early in the game but broke the deadlock completely against the run of play.

James Forrest’s cross eluded everyone except the alert Tierney, who took a touch before sweeping a low strike beyond Yvon Mvogo.

Leipzig knew a victory would secure their spot in the last 32 but they struggled to mount a meaningful response and Craig Gordon remained largely untested.

Mvogo was called into action in the 55th minute, making an untidy stop from Edouard’s low shot, but Celtic retained an air of understandable caution.

They were forced out of their shell by Augustin’s headed leveller from Konrad Laimer’s delivery, but the reaction was rapid as Ryan Christie squared for Edouard to seal a dramatic triumph.

Rodgers — who breathed a sigh of relief when Matheus Cunha hit the crossbar late on — takes his team to pointless Rosenborg on 29 November, while Leipzig make the trip to take on a Salzburg side still boasting a 100% record. 

