'After fights, we go the same place and have a pint. I'm sure we'll have one that night, too'

YOU CAN’T PUT boxing shows on in Dublin anymore, or so it’s mused by the unacquainted.

Perhaps in this post-truth dystopia the facts no longer matter, but for those interested, the fact of the matter is that there have been more professional boxing events in Dublin since the Regency shooting in February 2016 than there were in the three years which preceded it.

Granted, none have been major cards — i.e. 3Arena events — and sure, they haven’t quite breached the mainstream sports news cycle. But they’ve been fairly ‘big-time’ to anyone with a finger on the racing pulse that is Irish boxing, not to mention those who have stepped through the ropes in pursuit of a localised immortality at the very least.

On that circuit, fights won’t come much bigger than Carl McDonald and Dylan McDonagh, who clash for the BUI Irish super-bantamweight crown at Good Counsel GAA Club, Drimnagh, on Saturday night.

Fight narratives don’t come much better, either: for McDonald and McDonagh, this fight is as much about earning the right to walk to the shop for two litres of milk as ‘the champ’ as it is about national supremacy.

Dylan McDonagh (L) and Carl McDonald face off at the weigh-in for their Irish title showdown Source: Carl McDonald/Facebook

The Luas Red Line will be jammers come six o’clock tomorrow evening when two sets of fervent supporters descend on Dublin 12. The twist: many of them will be friends, the intersection of this particular Venn diagram being their hometown of Jobstown, the suburb of Tallaght from where both McDonald and McDonagh hail.

They grew up a stone’s throw away from each other. McDonald was in the same class as McDonagh’s brother in school. They fought as amateurs in the 2015 Intermediate semi-finals, when Golden Cobra’s McDonald emerged with his hand raised over Westside’s McDonagh. They sink post-fight pints in the same local haunt.

But one suspects they’ll only truly get to know each other over the course of 10 rounds — or however long it lasts — at Good Counsel tonight — and perhaps when they share a pint afterwards, too.

Rarely has a national title showdown seemed more parochial; rarely has a scrap for the emerald strap seemed so enticing on paper. Michael Conlan, a shrewd observer of the sport, is among those who can hardly separate the protagonists.

McDonald, 29, and McDonagh, 33, meanwhile, are each adamant that they’ll be crowned champion of Jobstown. Oh, and Ireland.

Both fighters pose ahead of the fight which has been coined 'The Battle of Jobstown' Source: Dylan McDonagh

“Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s going to be a very tough fight — and I’m expecting nothing less than a tough fight — but I think I’ll win comfortably,” said McDonald [4-2, 0KOs] in Irish-boxing.com’s Round Zero preview, which can be viewed above.

“As long as I’m my game on the night, and I get the best [out of myself], then I think I’ll win hands-down.”

McDonagh [3-1, 1KO], who nodded through his adversary’s answer as though scarcely perturbed, responded: “Obviously, I believe in meself, 100%, and I believe that belt is coming back with me no matter what.

“I’m going into the trenches if I have to.”

Witht that reference, McDonagh touches upon the sole aspect of their fight with which both men agree unreservedly: there will be war in the ring tonight, and the few hundred generals crammed into the cavernous arena for Boxing Ireland’s Celtic Clash 7, roaring encouragement and instructions at their man, will get more than their money’s worth.

Of course, you can’t mention war and not touch upon the guaranteed shootout that is Martin Quinn [2-0, 1KO] versus Karl Kelly [1-2, 0KOs], the event’s chief support bout.

For Crumlin’s colourful Quinn, the conspicuous dangling carrot is a long-mooted shot at BUI Celtic light-welterweight champion Victor Rabei, the friendly rival with whom he has exchanged numerous good-natured barbs in recent months.

For Kelly, a native of Monkstown, it’s even more straightforward: win, and he re-enters the domestic title frame himself having lost an eight-round thriller with Rabei on points last time out. Lose, and he risks becoming a durable stepping stone for other Irish up-and-comers — something which doesn’t interest him in the slightest.

Both men pack a whack, both men love a knock, and as touched upon by the fighters themselves during their own Round Zero above, previous sparring between them bordered on ungovernable such was the fury with which they traded fire.

There is almost no chance that they’ll require all six rounds to ascertain who wants it more tonight.

Kelly (L) and Quinn whisper sweet nothings as amused promoter Leonard Gunning of Boxing Ireland watches on Source: Karl Kelly

Also on the bill in Drimnagh tonight are Bray’s ‘Honey Badger’ Eddie Treacy [1-0, 1KO], Crumlin duo Aiden Metcalfe [2-0, 0KOs] and Marty Wall [1-0, 1KO], Sallynoggin’s Stephen McAfee [4-0-1, 2KOs], Leinster Rugby athletic performance coach Cillian Reardon of Stillorgan [3-0, 0KOs], Smithfield’s Keane McMahon [4-0, 1KOs], the returning Lynn Harvey of Kilbarrack [4-1, 3KOs], and debutante Siobhán O’Leary, originally from Kerry, now living in Limerick.

Aslan’s Christy Dingham will also be performing in the arena.

