More frustration for Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, as they drop points for the fourth time this season

CELTIC WERE LEFT frustrated after a 0-0 draw away to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership today.

The reigning champions have not had the best of starts to the season by their high standards, but still went top of the league on goal difference ahead of Hearts.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have already dropped points in four of their opening 12 games — in the 2016-17 by comparison, they only dropped points four times in 38 games.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: