Three and easy for table-topping Celtic at Hamilton

CELTIC MOVED THREE points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Ryan Christie’s early strike, a Scott Martin own goal and Leigh Griffiths’s free-kick earned a 3-0 win at Hamilton on Saturday.

Christie continued his fine form of late after playing a big role in Scotland’s victories over Albania and Israel in the past week by firing Callum McGregor’s cross from a well-worked corner into the roof of the net on 13 minutes.

The visitors could already have been in front by that point as Matt Kilgallon went unpunished when he blocked Odsonne Edouard’s cross with an outstretched arm inside the penalty area just two minutes in.

Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods kept his side in the game with a fine save from Scott Sinclair, while Edouard and Olivier Ntcham both fired into the side-netting from the edge of the area as Celtic looked for a second.

It duly arrived with a big slice of fortune 22 minutes from time when Sinclair’s header across goal was flicked into his own net by Martin.

Griffiths missed Scotland’s success due to a knee injury that had kept him sidelined for six weeks, but marked his return with a goal by drilling home a free-kick low into the far corner.

Victory for Brendan Rodgers’s men opened up a five-point lead on local rivals Rangers in third, but Steven Gerrard’s side can close that gap by beating Livingston at Ibrox later on Saturday.

Second-placed Hearts are also in action at St Mirren.

© – AFP 2018

