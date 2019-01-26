McGregor, Christie and Sinclair on target as Celtic stretch lead to three points

CELTIC STRETCHED THEIR lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points with a 3-0 win over struggling Hamilton as 10-men Kilmarnock were held 0-0 at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair were on target for Celtic as the champions continued their 100 percent record at home in the league this season.

However, Brendan Rodgers’s men were given a huge helping hand by Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, who made huge errors in the opening two goals for the hosts at Celtic Park.

Fulton had frustrated Celtic for the opening 40 minutes, but let McGregor’s weak effort from outside the area trundle between his legs five minutes before the break.

The keeper was at fault again with a fumble which allowed Christie to score a second in the 76th minute before Sinclair headed in a late third.

Ryan Christie doubles Celtic's lead against Hamilton. Source: Andrew Milligan

Celtic are now three points clear of Kilmarnock and have a game in hand at the top of the table after the battle between second and third ended goalless at Pittodrie.

Kilmarnock moved into second by beating Rangers 2-1 in midweek but lost striker Kris Boyd to a straight red card eight minutes from time in a game of few chances.

A point edges Aberdeen ahead of Rangers, who are now six points off the top and drop to fourth.

Steven Gerrard’s men can move back into second and within three points of Celtic again with victory at Livingston on Sunday.

© AFP, 2019

