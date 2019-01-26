This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor, Christie and Sinclair on target as Celtic stretch lead to three points

Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair were all on target for Celtic against Hamilton.

By AFP Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:46 PM
41 minutes ago 1,098 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461438
Scott Sinclear celebrates scoring his side's third goal on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Scott Sinclear celebrates scoring his side's third goal on Saturday.
Scott Sinclear celebrates scoring his side's third goal on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC STRETCHED THEIR lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points with a 3-0 win over struggling Hamilton as 10-men Kilmarnock were held 0-0 at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair were on target for Celtic as the champions continued their 100 percent record at home in the league this season.

However, Brendan Rodgers’s men were given a huge helping hand by Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, who made huge errors in the opening two goals for the hosts at Celtic Park.

Fulton had frustrated Celtic for the opening 40 minutes, but let McGregor’s weak effort from outside the area trundle between his legs five minutes before the break.

The keeper was at fault again with a fumble which allowed Christie to score a second in the 76th minute before Sinclair headed in a late third.

Celtic v Hamilton Academical - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Ryan Christie doubles Celtic's lead against Hamilton. Source: Andrew Milligan

Celtic are now three points clear of Kilmarnock and have a game in hand at the top of the table after the battle between second and third ended goalless at Pittodrie.

Kilmarnock moved into second by beating Rangers 2-1 in midweek but lost striker Kris Boyd to a straight red card eight minutes from time in a game of few chances.

A point edges Aberdeen ahead of Rangers, who are now six points off the top and drop to fourth.

Steven Gerrard’s men can move back into second and within three points of Celtic again with victory at Livingston on Sunday.

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie