This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic storm back top of the Scottish Premiership with crushing win over Kilmarnock

Brendan Rodgers’ side romped to a 5-1 win on Saturday to return to the top of the table.

By AFP Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,611 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4384155
Ryan Christie (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ryan Christie (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Ryan Christie (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC STORMED BACK to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a crushing 5-1 win over Kilmarnock, who had started the match on Saturday at the summit.

James Forrest’s first-time finish from Emilio Izaguirre’s cross gave Brendan Rodgers’ side an early lead — the first goal Killie had conceded in five games.

That became two midway through the first half when Tom Rogic played the ball through to Odsonne Edouard and he fired into the roof of the net.

Celtic were rampant and Mikael Lustig stabbed in a third from Callum McGregor’s free-kick 10 minutes before half-time.

In-form forward Ryan Christie curled a free-kick past goalkeeper Dan Bachmann to make it 4-0 at the break but Kilmarnock were on the scoresheet through Eamonn Brophy’s penalty early in the second half.

Forrest scored his second goal of the game in the 67th minute, pouncing on the loose ball after Christie had been brought down.

Hearts moved level on points with third-placed Rangers as Peter Haring’s 14th-minute header from Ollie Bozanic’s cross was enough to secure a 1-0 win against Motherwell.

Two goals in three second-half minutes gave St Johnstone a 2-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie while Livingston came from a goal down to ease to a 3-1 victory over St Mirren.

Oli Shaw scored the only goal of the game as Hibs claimed a 1-0 win at Hamilton.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers travel to Dundee on Sunday.

© – AFP 2018

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Torreira's late strike downs Huddersfield as Arsenal extend unbeaten run to 21 games
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Klopp’s men ease past Cherries
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie