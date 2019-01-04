Linking up! Celtic could become major shareholders in Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley and Brendan Rodgers in Tallaght Stadium last July.

Stephen Bradley and Brendan Rodgers in Tallaght Stadium last July.

IT LOOKS LIKE Celtic may take major shareholding in Shamrock Rovers, with the sides reportedly in talks.

The Irish Daily Mail’s Philip Quinn is reporting that the Hoops’ majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is leading the charge, with a view to securing first call on signing youth players from the League of Ireland outfit’s academy in return for their investment.

Likewise, if negotiations are successful, the Dubliners would benefit from the addition of Celtic loanees searching for first-team football.

Long-time Rovers shareholder Ray Wilson is expected to return from Australia later this month as the talks heighten.

The clubs have enjoyed a good relationship through the years, often clashing in friendlies during the summer. In 2017, Celtic won 9-0 at Tallaght Stadium while there were similar fortunes last July as they were 7-0 winners.

Both managers, Brendan Rodgers and Stephen Bradley, are also said to hold each other in high regard.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: