This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic sign young Ivory Coast striker as George Weah's son 'in love' with new club

The Hoops have added to their attacking options over the past 24 hours.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 7:35 PM
12 minutes ago 580 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4429937

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the capture of Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal. 

The 21-year-old striker comes to the Hoops from Slovakian side Dunajská Streda, with the deal subject to a work permit and a medical.

Bayo, a highly-rated striker, scored 18 goals in 23 games this season and also chipped in with seven assists, helping his side into second place in the top flight.

Prior to joining Streda in March 2017, he played in Tunisia for two years.

Bayo is Brendan Rodgers’ third signing of the January transfer window, the other two are Timothy Weah and West Brom’s Oliver Burke.

Source: Matthias Feurich/YouTube

Weah, the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George, says he is “in love” with Celtic after joining from Ligue 1 giants PSG on a six-month loan deal last night.

“I am in love with Celtic so I am really happy,” the 18-year-old told BBC Sport. “It was a great feeling getting to know a new team and new coaching staff.

“I can’t wait to get on the field and play in front of those wonderful fans.”

Weah, who’ll spend the rest of the 2018/19 campaign with the Scottish Premiership leaders, added:

“It is a wonderful moment for me, and such a blessing with such a great coach like Brendan Rodgers to lead me in the right direction.

FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Timothy Weah (file pic). Source: DPA/PA Images

“He and rest of the coaching staff are going to build me and form me into a really good player, and my team-mates are going to help me mature.”

He has scored two goals in six first-team appearances at PSG.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Paul Gascoigne to stand trial over 'sexual assault by touching' charge
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I felt 2018 wasn't the best year for me... hopefully now I've turned a corner'
    'I felt 2018 wasn't the best year for me... hopefully now I've turned a corner'
    Rounding up all of the Irish involvement in the third round of the FA Cup
    Wes Hoolahan in line for West Brom extension following 'first-class' FA Cup showing
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie