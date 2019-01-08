Celtic sign young Ivory Coast striker as George Weah's son 'in love' with new club

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the capture of Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.

✍️🇨🇮 #WelcomeBayo #CelticFC are delighted to announce the signing of forward, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, on a four-year deal from Dunajská Streda. 🍀



➡️ https://t.co/2P6P0RGypG pic.twitter.com/I8g14pEsFd — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2019

The 21-year-old striker comes to the Hoops from Slovakian side Dunajská Streda, with the deal subject to a work permit and a medical.

Bayo, a highly-rated striker, scored 18 goals in 23 games this season and also chipped in with seven assists, helping his side into second place in the top flight.

Prior to joining Streda in March 2017, he played in Tunisia for two years.

Bayo is Brendan Rodgers’ third signing of the January transfer window, the other two are Timothy Weah and West Brom’s Oliver Burke.

Weah, the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George, says he is “in love” with Celtic after joining from Ligue 1 giants PSG on a six-month loan deal last night.

“I am in love with Celtic so I am really happy,” the 18-year-old told BBC Sport. “It was a great feeling getting to know a new team and new coaching staff.

“I can’t wait to get on the field and play in front of those wonderful fans.”

Weah, who’ll spend the rest of the 2018/19 campaign with the Scottish Premiership leaders, added:

“It is a wonderful moment for me, and such a blessing with such a great coach like Brendan Rodgers to lead me in the right direction.

“He and rest of the coaching staff are going to build me and form me into a really good player, and my team-mates are going to help me mature.”

He has scored two goals in six first-team appearances at PSG.

