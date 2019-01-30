This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic make hay in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers ease into Cup fifth-round

The champions went six points clear at the top of the league while their rivals were otherwise engaged.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,118 Views 9 Comments
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC WENT SIX points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 win over St Johnstone. While level at the break, Celtic won the game with two goals in three, second-half minutes. 

The visitors defended doughtily with Jason Kerr and former Irish U21 international Joe Shaughnessy impressive, but their resistance was broken eight minutes into the second-half when McGregor fired the ball into the left-hand corner. Within two minutes, Celtic’s lead was doubled by Christie, who found the same corner with a looped, curled effort. 

The results leaves considerable daylight between themselves and second-placed Rangers, with both teams having the played the same number of games. 

Rangers, meanwhile, eased  into the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over minnows Cowdenbeath. 

The game was originally scheduled for 18 January, only to be called off just three hours before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

The game did go ahead tonight, and goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty put Rangers in control before half-time at Central Park.

David Cox pulled one back for Gary Bolan’s part-timers after the break as Gerrard’s side lost their momentum.

But Rangers held on to set up a tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on 9 February.

