Celtic make hay in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers ease into Cup fifth-round

CELTIC WENT SIX points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 win over St Johnstone. While level at the break, Celtic won the game with two goals in three, second-half minutes.

The visitors defended doughtily with Jason Kerr and former Irish U21 international Joe Shaughnessy impressive, but their resistance was broken eight minutes into the second-half when McGregor fired the ball into the left-hand corner. Within two minutes, Celtic’s lead was doubled by Christie, who found the same corner with a looped, curled effort.

The results leaves considerable daylight between themselves and second-placed Rangers, with both teams having the played the same number of games.

Rangers, meanwhile, eased into the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over minnows Cowdenbeath.

The game was originally scheduled for 18 January, only to be called off just three hours before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

The game did go ahead tonight, and goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty put Rangers in control before half-time at Central Park.

David Cox pulled one back for Gary Bolan’s part-timers after the break as Gerrard’s side lost their momentum.

But Rangers held on to set up a tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on 9 February.

