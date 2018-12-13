This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths

Celtic were able to breathe a sigh of relief as they advanced from Group B in the Europa League.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,293 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394954
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers along with some of his players after the game.
Image: Graham Stuart
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers along with some of his players after the game.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers along with some of his players after the game.
Image: Graham Stuart

CELTIC NEEDED A lot of good fortune to reach the Europa League knockout rounds after slipping to a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

Rosenborg’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig cost the Bundesliga side second spot and instead gave the Scottish champions a reprieve as they advance behind Group B winners Salzburg.

During the game, Celtic fans came together to show a heartwarming message of support for Leigh Griffiths.

The Celtic striker has spoken publicly for the first time since making a decision to step away from football in order to receive professional help dealing with personal issues in his life away from the game.

Back on the pitch, all hope appeared lost for Celtic, who were outplayed for large stretches against Salzburg, after Munas Dabbur and Fredrik Gulbrandsen struck twice in 10 second-half minutes.

But the home fans were in boisterous sprits in the closing moments as news filtered through of the result in Germany and they had additional reason to cheer when Olivier Ntcham reduced the deficit in stoppage time.

The hosts rode their luck throughout the opening 45 minutes with Diadie Samassekou and Stefan Lainer both hitting the woodwork.

Dabbur, twice on target in the reverse encounter between these teams, finally made Salzburg’s dominance count by heading in Lainer’s cross in the 67th minute.

Craig Gordon gifted away a second 10 minutes later as Gulbrandsen stole the ball from the goalkeeper’s throw and tucked into an empty net, but the blow was softened by Rosenborg’s unexpected late goal against Leipzig.

Jerome Onguene then fouled Filip Benkovic deep into stoppage time and Ntcham was able to add a footnote to a strange match from the spot, the midfielder pouncing on the rebound of Alexander Walke’s save from his initial attempt.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    Late goalkeeping error leads to Rangers crashing out of Europe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Itâs no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or Man United want him'
    'It’s no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or Man United want him'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie