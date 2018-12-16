This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic upset by Neil Lennon's Hibs as they miss out on top spot

It was a good day for Ireland international Daryl Horgan, as he completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

By AFP Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 3:28 PM
Hibernian's Florian Kamberi (22) celebrates with Steven Whittaker (3) and team-mates.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Image: Ian Rutherford

HIBERNIAN STRUCK EARLY in both halves to inflict Celtic’s first league defeat in 10 games with a 2-0 victory at Easter Road and leave Kilmarnock on top of the Scottish Premiership.

Vykintas Slivka opened the scoring for the hosts after just 46 seconds and a Celtic side featuring four changes from Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg in the Europa League failed to muster any response.

Florian Kamberi doubled Hibs’ advantage at the end of a flowing counter-attack just before the hour mark to secure just a second win for the Edinburgh side since they were beaten 4-2 at Celtic Park in October.

A third domestic defeat of the season for the Scottish champions means Celtic remain a point behind Kilmarnock at the top of the table, albeit still with two games in hand.

However, third-placed Rangers can go top on goal difference should Steven Gerrard’s men beat lowly Hamilton at Ibrox later on Sunday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers bemoaned a heavy December schedule in midweek with nine games this month and the visitors badly missed the injured Dedryck Boyata, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic in a performance reminiscent of their early season struggles.

It was a good day for Ireland international Daryl Horgan, meanwhile, as he completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

