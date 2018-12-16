Celtic upset by Neil Lennon's Hibs as they miss out on top spot

HIBERNIAN STRUCK EARLY in both halves to inflict Celtic’s first league defeat in 10 games with a 2-0 victory at Easter Road and leave Kilmarnock on top of the Scottish Premiership.

Vykintas Slivka opened the scoring for the hosts after just 46 seconds and a Celtic side featuring four changes from Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg in the Europa League failed to muster any response.

Florian Kamberi doubled Hibs’ advantage at the end of a flowing counter-attack just before the hour mark to secure just a second win for the Edinburgh side since they were beaten 4-2 at Celtic Park in October.

A third domestic defeat of the season for the Scottish champions means Celtic remain a point behind Kilmarnock at the top of the table, albeit still with two games in hand.

However, third-placed Rangers can go top on goal difference should Steven Gerrard’s men beat lowly Hamilton at Ibrox later on Sunday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers bemoaned a heavy December schedule in midweek with nine games this month and the visitors badly missed the injured Dedryck Boyata, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic in a performance reminiscent of their early season struggles.

It was a good day for Ireland international Daryl Horgan, meanwhile, as he completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

