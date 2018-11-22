This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Explainer: What are the crucial decisions the GAA's Central Council are facing this weekend?

Rules changes and competition structures are among the important issues to be discussed in Croke Park on Saturday.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 7:36 PM
Tom Ryan and John Horan The GAA's Director General Tom Ryan and President John Horan. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council will debate several important topics when they meet in Croke Park on Saturday. 

Central Council, also known as Ard Chomhairle, is the GAA’s governing body between Congresses. It has the authority to endorse proposals put forward by GAA management that do not require the approval of Congress. It includes representatives from every county in addition to those from other bodies under the GAA umbrella.

Here are the motions up for debate:

1. Two-tier football championship plans

Central Council will consider two broadly similar proposals for a second-tier championship.

  • Proposal 1 - Division 3 and 4 teams that don’t reach a provincial final go straight into a B championship.
  • Proposal 2 - Division 3 and 4 teams that don’t reach a provincial final or make it to the third round of the qualifiers go into a B championship.

If a proposal is passed this weekend and again at Congress in February, a second-tier championship could come into action as soon as 2020.

2. ‘Winner on the day’ proposals

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are keen to extend a ‘winner on the day’ rule to the Joe McDonagh Cup final, the All-Ireland hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals, all knock-out league games, U-20 and minor hurling and football knock-out competitions (apart from finals) and intermediate and junior championship games.

According to today’s Irish Daily Star, the GAA are exploring the possibility of replacing free-taking competitions with penalty shootouts to decide games when teams are level after extra-time.

Limerick and Clare took part in a high-profile free-taking competition in the Allianz Hurling League quarter-final back in March, while last weekend’s Ulster club IFC semi-final between Cavan’s Mullahoran and Derry’s Banagher was also decided by free-kick competition.

Colin Ryan before scoring the winning free Colin Ryan before scoring the winning free against Clare in March. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. Gaelic football rule changes

The GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules (SCPR) recently finalised the five proposed rule changes to Gaelic football, which will go before An Coiste Bainistíochta on Friday and, if approved, before Central Council on Saturday.

The five rule changes do not need to be approved in unison. Whatever rule changes are approved this weekend will be implemented as a trial in the 2019 Allianz Football League. If they’re successful there, they could be written into rule by Congress 2020 for that year’s championship.

4. Roscommon’s motion for an ‘overall review’ of the calendar

Roscommon’s motion asks that Central Council “establishes a select committee to conduct an overall review of the National Games Programme in accordance with its powers under rule 3.42 (a) as the Supreme Governing body between Congresses.”

It adds that “this committee should consist of appropriately-qualified people from both within and outside the GAA and should have a strong independent chair.”

It has received strong support from the Club Players Association (CPA), which has long been lobbying for a “blank-canvass” approach to the GAA’s games calendar.

